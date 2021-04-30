Binford's blasts give Baylor's Glenn Moore win No. 800

Aliyah Binford and Emily Hott perfectly executed a sneak attack as they tiptoed from behind and doused Baylor coach Glenn Moore with Gatorade.
They joined the Lady Bears in celebrating Moore’s 800th win in 21 seasons as Baylor’s head softball coach following Friday’s 7-1 series-opening win over Kansas at Getterman Stadium.
Since Binford blasted a pair of three-run homers, she got dousing rights.
“Two homers, I’ll take it from anybody any night, for sure,” Moore said. “I did want to know who was responsible, because they had the opportunity to get ice water and not ice Gatorade, and they picked the Gatorade. It was green, though.”
With his 800-392 record, Moore is the winningest coach in Baylor athletics history. He knows a lot of great players and his coaching staff have helped him build his success. He made sure to recognize former assistant Mark Lumley, who arrived with him at Baylor in 2000 and died in December 2020 due to cancer.
“I’m just a blessed man to be in one place long enough to do that, and Baylor’s been awful good to me,” Moore said. “I love being here, I love this program and the school. I’ve got some great people around me and many athletes who have helped us to get to that point. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Coach Lumley who has been right beside me through all of those 800 wins except for the last few.”
Binford was the catalyst for Moore's historic win as she belted her fourth and fifth homers of the season.
With her six RBIs, Binford tied the Getterman Stadium record set by Kelly Osburn against Tennessee in 2004. It marked the first time this season that a Baylor player has hit two homers in a game.
“It was awesome,” Binford said. “It has been a while since I was able to connect with the ball and I was glad I could help my team with it. I am glad I was able to share that moment with him (Moore). He is such a great person.”
Buoyed by Binford’s outburst, the Lady Bears (25-15, 6-6) gave Gia Rodoni plenty of support against the Jayhawks (22-21, 2-11). Rodoni (10-7) scattered four hits and two walks, and threw a shutout until Ashlyn Anderson led off the seventh with a homer.
“Her velocity is up a little bit, not dramatically,” Moore said. “But that sets the tone. She’s just in control out there, and I really like the way she’s feeling right now. I think as it’s getting a little warmer, her body is feeling a little bit better. And we had hoped for that.”
The Lady Bears scored their first run in the second inning when Josie Bower doubled and came across on Hannah Thompson’s single.
Kansas pitcher Hailey Reed (7-6) quickly got into trouble in the third inning when Hott and Goose McGlaun singled. Binford pounded her first homer over the left-field fence to give the Lady Bears a 4-0 lead.
When Binford stepped up to the plate against reliever Tatum Goff in the fourth inning, Hott was already on base with a walk followed by McGlaun’s single. Binford sent another homer flying over the left-field fence to give the Lady Bears a 7-0 lead.
“Aliyah was really about to be the person you saw tonight right before COVID struck,” Moore said. “And then she was off for about two weeks, and that knocks anybody back a step or two. Her recovery has been evident from our point of view, but it hasn’t really been from a production standpoint. So it was nice to see her get some production out of that. She’s one of the best hitters in the league and a very talented athlete.”
Baylor and Kansas will play the second game of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday weather permitting. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
With only a three-game series against Texas next weekend remaining in the regular season, the Lady Bears know how critical each game is as they try to get closer to an NCAA regional berth.
“I think every win’s important right now,” Moore said. “That was in the back of our minds. We tried not to put a whole lot of emphasis on that. I think we perform our best when we don’t think about all that stuff and kind of let it play out on its own.”