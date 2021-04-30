Binford's blasts give Moore win No. 800

When Binford stepped up to the plate against reliever Tatum Goff in the fourth inning, Hott was already on base with a walk followed by McGlaun’s single. Binford sent another homer flying over the left-field fence to give the Lady Bears a 7-0 lead.

“Aliyah was really about to be the person you saw tonight right before COVID struck,” Moore said. “And then she was off for about two weeks, and that knocks anybody back a step or two. Her recovery has been evident from our point of view, but it hasn’t really been from a production standpoint. So it was nice to see her get some production out of that. She’s one of the best hitters in the league and a very talented athlete.”

Baylor and Kansas will play the second game of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday weather permitting. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

With only a three-game series against Texas next weekend remaining in the regular season, the Lady Bears know how critical each game is as they try to get closer to an NCAA regional berth.

“I think every win’s important right now,” Moore said. “That was in the back of our minds. We tried not to put a whole lot of emphasis on that. I think we perform our best when we don’t think about all that stuff and kind of let it play out on its own.”

