Bipolar Bears: Faster starts a priority for Baylor

“In these last couple of second halves, we’ve been down and there’s been kind of the need to go fast,” Aranda said. “When you’re going fast, there’s that frantic pace. We have to build a mindset to start the game that we’re in attack mode from the beginning, and that starts with me.”

Baylor couldn’t move the ball for most of the first half against TCU despite having its entire offensive line intact after COVID-19 forced the Bears to shuffle players up front in the first three games.

Before the final drive of the second quarter, Brewer had hit five of 14 passes for 36 yards with an interception. The Horned Frogs were supplying plenty of pressure as they finished with five sacks, but Brewer was also missing open receivers.

Brewer finally gave Baylor’s offense some life as he hit RJ Sneed for 39 yards to set up the quarterback’s one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims with 14 seconds left in the first half to cut TCU’s lead to 30-7.

With the Bears moving at a faster pace in the second half, Brewer hit 10 of 20 passes for 127 yards and another touchdown pass to Sims. Though some fans were calling for redshirt freshman quarterback Jacob Zeno to replace Brewer, Aranda stuck with his veteran leader.