Blackwell's reliable post play helps Baylor women overcome early cold shooting, 71-42

The cold front arrived a day early and settled inside the golden dome of the Ferrell Center. Fortunately for Baylor, Aijha Blackwell still brought the heat.

On a mostly rough shooting night filled with plenty of misses for the Bears, Blackwell proved to be Miss Reliable. The energetic senior transfer banged her way to 23 points on 10-of-13 from the floor in carrying the No. 18 Bears to a 71-42 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (2-0) needed Blackwell, because for a good chunk of the game they struggled to make shots. But she had their backs and then some.

“I think I warmed up good,” said Blackwell, laughing. “But, no, I just feed off the energy of the team. I feel like when we’re energized, everybody feels it. I guess that’s it.”

Blackwell finished with her first double-double in a BU uniform, as she also corralled 10 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass.

“Aijha has played in the SEC,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “She’s played against Aliyah Boston and Victoria Saxton and Dre Edwards, and the list goes on and on. She’s not intimidated by catching it deep in the paint and powering up and making a play.”

The teams infused the arena with some chilly shooting from the floor in the first half. UIW’s guards aggressively took it to the hoop from the jump, but somewhat recklessly threw their bodies into the Baylor defenders, who took four charges in the first quarter alone.

But Baylor couldn’t take advantage on the other end to blow the game open. Unless your name was Aijha Blackwell, the Bears couldn’t find the range, either from the perimeter or the paint.

Fortunately the Bears did have Blackwell on their side. The senior transfer aggressively attacked the glass and scooped up caroms, scored on the pick-and-roll, and even picked up a breakaway layup off a steal and feed from Jaden Owens, as she gave Baylor its only reliable source of offense in the first two quarters.

Put it this way: At the half, which Baylor led 26-18, Blackwell had scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Bears had combined to go 4-for-25 from the field, a freezing temperature of 16%.

“Go ahead and say it, that was ugly,” said Collen, as she entered the interview room following the game.

Yeah, it was, like a massive pimple on prom night. But Baylor dug into its purse and located the concealer in the second half, and managed to make prettier plays as the game progressed.

Sarah Andrews — who Collen has challenged to be the Robin to Blackwell’s Batman, or vice versa, depending on the night — gave the Bears a second-half spark. She connected on a 10-foot baseline jumper to start the third quarter to push the lead to double figures, and Baylor began to shake loose offensively. Later in the quarter, Andrews whipped a fantastic feed inside to Blackwell for the bucket, and then on the next possession she spoon-fed Darianna Littlepage-Buggs for another basket that stretched the lead to 18.

Andrews ended up with 12 points, three steals and four assists on the night, playing 34 minutes.

“It’s a hard transition (to be a go-to player) a little bit, but with the people I have behind me, they push me to be better each and every day,” Andrews said. “They make my job easier, because they look for me to be that leader on the floor. And when you have people on the floor with you that have confidence in you, it makes it nothing but easy for you, and it makes you have confidence in yourself. So, I think with my sisters and my coaching staff, I’m falling into that role well.”

Late in the third quarter, Andrews also popped the lid on the basket from a 3-point perspective, draining an open bomb from the win that gave Baylor a 50-25 lead. Up until that point, Baylor had gone 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

With that comfortable edge, Baylor didn’t relent in the fourth, and actually produced its crispest quarter of the game, hitting 6 of 10 shots, including 2 of 2 from 3-point land.

“We know we can shoot the ball,” Andrews said. “You’re going to have nights where the shots don’t fall, but what are you going to do? We got stops on defense, we played in transition, we played through Aijah. We’re going to get in the gym and put up shots, and next game we’ll knock down shots. I have nothing but faith in us that we will knock down shots.”

Freshman forward Bella Fontleroy joined Andrews and Blackwell in double figures with 11 points. And though she had a tough shooting performance, Littlepage-Buggs supplied standout defense, harassing the UIW ballhandlers in on-ball situations and then using her length to contest shots. She finished with four blocks and nine rebounds to go with five points.

Aliyah Collins scored 12 points to pace UIW (1-1), which shot 34.9 percent overall. Baylor, thanks to its more prolific second half, ended up shooting 42.9 percent.

Baylor will play the third of its four-game homestand to open the season when it welcomes former Southwest Conference rival SMU to the Ferrell Center on Tuesday.

Bear Facts

Senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry missed the game with an elbow injury, and the Bears continue to play without senior forward Caitlin Bickle (hand) and transfer senior forward Dre’Una Edwards (eligibility issue). … Junior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, a transfer from Stanford, and junior forward Erika Porter, a transfer from Illinois, both made their regular-season debuts for the Bears after missing game one with injuries. Van Gytenbeek was 0-for-3 from the floor and didn’t score, while Porter produced six points and five rebounds in just over 10 minutes of play. … Jaden Owens made her first career start as a college player after coming off the bench in 50 previous games at Baylor and 28 as a freshman at UCLA in 2020.