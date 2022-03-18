Bluebloods vs. New Bloods: Baylor Bears face UNC Tar Heels for first time ever

Brice Cherry: Living in Matthew Mayer Time makes daylight last forever for Bears You can set your Apple Watch by it. Whenever Baylor’s goateed, mullet-wearing senior forward starts doing stuff, the Bear fans call it out from the stands. “It’s Matthew Mayer time!” they’ll bellow.

FORT WORTH — Bluebloods vs. New Bloods.

North Carolina has won six national championships, third only to UCLA’s 11 and Kentucky’s eight. But Baylor is the defending national champion.

The clash of a new power against an old traditional power makes Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game intriguing as No. 1-seeded Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina meet for the first time ever at 11:10 a.m. at Dickies Arena.

First-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, who also played for the Tar Heels from 1988-92, has been impressed with the highly successful program Scott Drew has built at Baylor.

“The success that he's had at Baylor is something that is not a surprise to me,” Davis said. “Not only is he, obviously, an outstanding coach, just the way that he relates to people and to his players, they love playing for him. He's somebody that any kid would want to play for. And I'm excited that we have an opportunity to play against him tomorrow.”

Making his 10th NCAA Tournament appearance coaching the Bears, Drew has always maintained that seedings don’t matter. North Carolina (25-9) certainly didn’t look like a No. 8 seed when it crushed No. 9 Marquette, 95-63, in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener.

“It's tough to stop a team that has a lot of different weapons, people that can score 20,” Drew said. “(Armando) Bacot in the middle is really hard to guard one-on-one. He does an unbelievable job of cleaning up the glass and getting them second-chance opportunities. You surround him with a bunch of guys that can make shots, it really spaces the floor.”

The 6-10 Bacot is averaging 16.5 points and 12.4 rebounds while averaging 1.7 blocks per game. He’s been a monster for the Tar Heels all season.

“I mean the numbers that he has put up have been historic, whether it's in our program or just in Division I,” Davis said. “His ability to rebound on both ends, stay out of foul trouble, be able to score consistently around the basket, and he's also a rim protector. To see all that hard work come out in the way that he has played, it's really a pleasure to watch.”

Bacot is flanked by 6-9 graduate transfer Brady Manek, a former Oklahoma star who transferred to North Carolina this season and is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

“Brady Manek, we're obviously really familiar with,” Drew said. “He can grow that beard to try to hide, but we know who he is. He's a great player. He can really shoot it.”

While Manek’s beard is new, he’s the same, old dangerous shooter the Bears saw for four seasons at Oklahoma. Manek recalled one moment when he got hurt after running into former Baylor defensive stopper Mark Vital.

“That wasn’t fun,” Manek said. “That one hurt a lot. But that didn't really have anything to do with my decision to leave or whatever. My decision to come to North Carolina has been awesome and it's been amazing, and it's been a great year.”

Manek drained five of 10 3-pointers and scored 28 points while pulling down 11 rebounds in the blowout of Marquette . Bacot contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds while guard Caleb Love nailed six of 13 3-pointers to finish with 23 points.

Love is averaging 13.6 points while guard RJ Davis is averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists. Guard Leaky Black is a defensive stopper who will be vital to containing Baylor guards James Akinjo and Adam Flagler.

Both Baylor and North Carolina have short, seven-man rotations, so playing on one day's rest could be a factor. The Bears (27-6) will come in with confidence after opening the tournament with an 85-49 blowout of No. 16 Norfolk State.

“Baylor is such a good basketball team,” Davis said. “They're outstanding defensively for two reasons: Team defense-wise and their togetherness on the defensive end is really good, and then they also have good individual defenders. Offensively, they've got a number of guys, dynamic scorers that can create shots for themselves and for their teammates in a one-on-one situation.”

An erratic shooter all season, Matthew Mayer buried four of seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points against the Spartans. Jeremy Sochan delivered 15 points and seven rebounds while Flo Thamba finished with 14 points and six boards. Akinjo contributed 10 points and directed Baylor's offense with 10 assists.

The Bears hope to jump off to another fast start against North Carolina.

“I think that's a big key,” Akinjo said. “You always want to throw the first punch and that sets the tone for how the rest of the game will go and you'll see how the team responds. We always want to be the aggressor coming out every game.”

