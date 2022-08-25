Blueprint set for Baylor running game

Combining Abram Smith’s power and durability with Trestan Ebner’s breakaway speed and versatility, Baylor unleashed an enviable backfield duo that helped produce the best season in school history.

Smith pummeled his way to a Baylor-record 1,601 yards rushing while Ebner slashed and dashed his way to 799 yards rushing and 284 yards receiving in the Bears’ 12-2 Big 12 championship season.

It’s a blueprint the Bears would like to keep.

With Smith and Ebner pursuing their NFL dreams, Taye McWilliams is expected to take over as the Bears’ power back while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and Josh Fleeks are likely candidates to supply home run speed and versatility.

All three have waited their turn, and now they’re ready to show what Baylor’s offensive linemen have seen throughout spring drills and summer camp.

“What a lot of people forget is the work ethic and the legacy that Trestan and Abram left behind,” said Baylor guard Grant Miller. “A lot of these guys were in the room with them, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see these guys surpass those guys one day. They’re able to build on that work ethic and follow up on what they left behind starting at a young age, freshman and sophomore year, so I think the ceiling is really high for these guys.”

McWilliams only carried the ball 17 times as a sophomore in 2021, but he showed a lot of explosiveness as he rushed for 181 yards and two scores. He can’t wait to show his productivity as a featured back.

“I feel like I’m a tweener type of guy that could do a little bit of everything, and I’m a hard worker,” McWilliams said. “I’m just trying to get it done. Knowing that the guys in front of me (Smith and Ebner) are gone, I have to step up.”

If McWilliams can fill Smith’s old role, Baylor’s wide-zone offense will receive a tremendous boost. But Miller sees McWilliams providing the Bears a slightly different look.

“I think he’s a little bit of a combination of Abram and Trestan,” Miller said. “I really think Taye is his own guy. I feel with his speed he can outrun guys, but he’s also not afraid to put his shoulder down and bowl people over and get some extra yards.”

Dealing with knee injuries much of his career since arriving at Baylor in 2018, Williams has to prove he can stay healthy. He’s already missed time in preseason camp, but Baylor coach Dave Aranda expects him to be ready for the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany.

In a time that seems far away now, Williams led the Bears with 197 yards rushing on 26 carries in 2020 before offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes came in last season with his powerful balanced approach that made Baylor's running game the best in the Big 12 with 219.3 yards per game.

“Sqwirl, that’s my guy,” McWilliams said. “He’s the most explosive person that you’ll ever meet, and he’s going to get up the field fast and he’s going to get it done.”

Fleeks made the switch from wide receiver to running back in the spring after making seven catches for 89 yards in eight games last season and 67 catches in four seasons.

Like Williams, Fleeks has breakaway speed and will give the Bears a pass catching threat out of the backfield much like Ebner provided last season.

“I think he’s got the ability to give us some of the things that Ebner gave us last year, but then I think he could also be ‘the guy,’ first, second, as well as third down,” Aranda said. “I think he’s got great vision, there’s a toughness about him, there’s a chip on his shoulder. And I think he’s got a great heart.”

Depth in the backfield will come from juniors Jacoby Clarke and Qualan Jones and redshirt freshman Jordan Jenkins. They’re all excited to run behind an experienced offensive line that features four players who returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility.

“It makes life super easy,” McWilliams said. “You don’t have to worry about a lot of things that you usually have to worry about. I feel like we’re underestimated a little bit, because I really feel like as of right now, we really have the chance to be the best running back room in the nation, the way that we’re working all together as a collective. We’re going to impress and surprise a lot of people this year.”