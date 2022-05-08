Bohanon commits to USF

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced that he has committed to USF after entering the transfer portal nearly two weeks ago.

Bohanon decided to transfer after Baylor coach Dave Aranda chose sophomore Blake Shapen as the starting quarterback following the end of spring drills. The deadline to enter the transfer portal was May 1 to be eligible for the 2022 season

As a fourth-year junior, Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 323 yards and nine scores in 12 starts for the Bears in 2021.

After Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury in the 11th game against Kansas State, Shapen stepped in as the starting quarterback and led the Bears to a regular-season ending win over Texas Tech followed by a win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Shapen was named MVP of the Big 12 championship game as he hit his first 17 passes and threw for three touchdowns in the 21-16 win over the Cowboys. However, Shapen was injured in the game, and Bohanon returned for Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

