Bohanon eager to lead Baylor's new offense

Ebner’s passing catching skills will continue to be valuable. Last year, he was Baylor’s second-leading receiver with 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

After the Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game last season, Ebner can’t wait to see how he can perform in an offense that balances the run and pass.

“I like the space it creates,” Ebner said. “There’s a lot of space in the wide zone, especially if you block it up right. You can get one-on-one with the safety, and there are just a lot of big plays waiting to happen.”

Following his move from linebacker to running back, 5-11, 221-pound Abram Smith will be counted on to pick up a lot of the tough yardage. The Bears will have considerable backfield depth with Craig “Sqwirl” Williams bringing his speed and Qualan Jones and Taye McWilliams supplying power.

Leading the receiving corps are seniors R.J. Sneed and Tyquan Thornton.

Sneed has proven himself the last two seasons by making 81 catches for 934 yards and six touchdowns. He believes the switch to Grimes’ offensive scheme has been smooth, but has had to get used to a huddle instead of firing off quick-tempo plays all the time.