 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bohanon named Baylor starting QB
0 comments

Bohanon named Baylor starting QB

{{featured_button_text}}
Gerry Bohanon

Fourth-year junior Gerry Bohanon was named Baylor's starting quarterback on Sunday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor announced junior Gerry Bohanon as the starting quarterback on Sunday.

Bohanon has been battling sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen for the starting job throughout the spring and the first two weeks of preseason camp. Baylor announced coach Dave Aranda's decision through social media.

A fourth-year junior, the 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon has hit 18 of 38 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 296 yards on 48 carries and three scores in his college career.

Both Bohanon and Zeno backed up Charlie Brewer the last two seasons before the veteran quarterback transferred to Utah for his final season of college eligibility.

Baylor will open the season against Texas State in San Marcos on Sept. 4.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert