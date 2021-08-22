Bohanon named Baylor starting QB

Baylor announced junior Gerry Bohanon as the starting quarterback on Sunday.

Bohanon has been battling sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen for the starting job throughout the spring and the first two weeks of preseason camp. Baylor announced coach Dave Aranda's decision through social media.

A fourth-year junior, the 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon has hit 18 of 38 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 296 yards on 48 carries and three scores in his college career.

Both Bohanon and Zeno backed up Charlie Brewer the last two seasons before the veteran quarterback transferred to Utah for his final season of college eligibility.

Baylor will open the season against Texas State in San Marcos on Sept. 4.

