Bohanon says he's 100 percent ready for Sugar Bowl

Throughout Baylor’s last two games, quarterback Gerry Bohanon stood on the sidelines cheering on his teammates.
Bohanon was thrilled as the Bears preserved a 27-24 win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale when Jonathan Garibay missed a last-second 53-yard field goal.
He was ecstatic when Jairon McVea stopped Oklahoma State’s Dezmon Jackson inches short of the goal line to vault the Bears to a 21-16 win to capture the Big 12 championship.
“It was exciting to see those guys push through all that adversity,” Bohanon said. “It came down to the last play, and I could feel the energy and the vibes from everybody. That was the greatest feeling. It wasn’t about me at that time, it was about the team. I was more than excited to be a part of it.”
But Bohanon wanted badly to be back on the field playing with his teammates.
On New Year’s Day, Bohanon will get his shot when the Bears face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans' Superdome.
Bohanon said he’s feeling 100 percent after rehabbing from a right hamstring injury that he suffered near the end of the first half of Baylor’s 20-10 win over Kansas State on Nov. 20 in Manhattan.
“I feel like I’m at a great spot now,” Bohanon said. “This is my second or third week of just getting back in the groove and throwing and everything. It feels good right now, honestly. I can do everything. I’ve been throwing the ball on the run and throwing the ball well. I feel like I’m trending in the right direction.”
Bohanon’s recovery couldn’t have come at a better time. During the Bears’ win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 4, redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen injured his shoulder and isn’t expected to be available for the Sugar Bowl.
Shapen performed admirably in the first two starts of his college career as he hit 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech before hitting his first 17 passes against Oklahoma State. He earned most outstanding player in the Big 12 championship game after finishing the day 23 of 28 for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Bohanon did everything he could to support Shapen and the rest of the team.
“Watching how he had fun and how well he played put a smile on my face," Bohanon said. "I missed playing, but I got to see the game from a different perspective and leading in a different way. We won the Big 12 championship, so it wasn’t too bad.”
Bohanon wanted to be on the field making a difference, but he knew he just wasn’t ready.
“I was still limited, I had a little bit of pain,” Bohanon said. “I couldn’t run, to be honest with you. I wasn’t myself completely. But now I’m back and doing everything. I’m just excited. It feels good to be back and moving around.”
Throughout the season, Bohanon was among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12. He’s completed 64.3 percent for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions while running for 303 yards and nine scores.
Not only has Bohanon hit his targets in recent practices, he said he feels comfortable running the football. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes believes the fourth-year junior has made great progress after a slow early recovery from his hamstring injury.
“I would say it started off a little bit slow for a couple of reasons,” Grimes said. “One, that hamstring wasn't quite back at full strength when he came back to practice. And he was just trying to work his way back into it. And any time you're an athletic player, especially at the quarterback position, you rely on your legs just to move around and even to throw through and follow through and do those kind of things.
“But I think he's at or very close to full speed now. It took him a little while to kind of knock the rust off. But I anticipate that he'll be at full speed for the game. And I anticipate him playing well.”
Bohanon’s teammates understand the leadership he’s given them, and are excited to have him back in the lineup.
“It means a lot,” said Baylor running back Abram Smith. “He’s a real big leader on the team, not only on offense, but just on the team, period. Just to have him back and healthy, you can kind of see him in practice, he’s taking strides kind of like with running. Having that timing back, and you see him working hard and kind of pushing everybody, kind of like how it was before.”
Baylor is getting freshman quarterback Kyron Drones ready to play in case Bohanon goes down. But the Bears are expecting the same old Bohanon who helped the Bears win nine of their first 11 games.
“Gerry hasn’t missed a step,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “He really didn’t go anywhere. We still had his leadership. But just having him on the field, calling the plays and running the plays, and just bringing the energy, it’s exciting to have him back.”