Bohanon says he's 100 percent ready for Sugar Bowl

“I was still limited, I had a little bit of pain,” Bohanon said. “I couldn’t run, to be honest with you. I wasn’t myself completely. But now I’m back and doing everything. I’m just excited. It feels good to be back and moving around.”

Throughout the season, Bohanon was among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12. He’s completed 64.3 percent for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions while running for 303 yards and nine scores.

Not only has Bohanon hit his targets in recent practices, he said he feels comfortable running the football. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes believes the fourth-year junior has made great progress after a slow early recovery from his hamstring injury.

“I would say it started off a little bit slow for a couple of reasons,” Grimes said. “One, that hamstring wasn't quite back at full strength when he came back to practice. And he was just trying to work his way back into it. And any time you're an athletic player, especially at the quarterback position, you rely on your legs just to move around and even to throw through and follow through and do those kind of things.