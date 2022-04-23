Bohanon, Shapen still locked in tight battle for Baylor QB

Baylor fifth-year senior Gerry Bohanon and sophomore Blake Shapen have brought out the best in each other as they've battled throughout spring drills for the starting quarterback job.

At Saturday’s Green and Gold spring game, they each had big moments. Baylor coach Dave Aranda wasn’t ready to name a starter, but he’d like to make that decision in the upcoming weeks.

“I do want to be able to make a decision,” Aranda said. “We’ve got one-on-one meetings, we’ll meet with everyone on the team starting Monday. So when we get to the quarterbacks, we’ll review this film and talk with coaches, (Jeff) Grimes and Shawn (Bell) for sure.”

Taking turns leading the first-team offense, Bohanon and Shapen each hit some clutch passes in the Green team’s 28-16 win over the Gold at McLane Stadium.

While Bohanon made the bigger runs, Shapen threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to walk-on wide receiver Josh Cameron in the second quarter before hitting Monaray Baldwin in stride for a 50-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

“There were a fair amount of layers today, and I felt they were kind of able to go back and forth in all of that and compete in the series with the other guys,” Aranda said. “So I was impressed with that. There would be one good drive that would be followed up by another good drive, so you could feel that competition.”

While starting quarterback is the most high profile battle on the team, there were a lot of other big plays and strong performances in Saturday’s spring game.

Walk-on quarterback CJ Rogers threw a perfectly placed 77-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Bonner late in the second quarter for the Gold team.

Outside linebacker Bryson Jackson delivered the biggest defensive play of the day as he intercepted a Bohanon pass and returned it for a 93-yard touchdown for the Gold team early in the second half.

“I dropped to the hash and the receiver (Seth Jones) was coming to the back side,” Jackson said. “When he came to the flat, I picked him up. He tried to look before catching the ball. I saw it and grabbed it, and did the best I could to get some yards and make a play.”

A sixth-year senior, Jackson is a candidate to step into a leadership role for Baylor’s defense since All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and ballhawking safety JT Woods are gone with hopes of making the NFL.

“Yes, those guys have set a standard and I feel like everybody wants to be what they were,” Jackson said. “Young guys are trying and that's great to see. We're trying to get that unity together to where we trust each other and back each other. I feel like it's going well.”

Baylor’s defense has some key players returning like all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika, linebacker Dillon Doyle and cornerbacks Mark Milton and Al Walcott.

A major spring addition has been former Midway star Jaxon Player, an all-American Athletic Conference noseguard for Tulsa before transferring to Baylor.

“We’ve got a chance to be pretty good up front, and he’s a major part of that,” Aranda said. “I think he has been a quick learner. He originally was going to come in and play some end, and has done some of that, but played a fair amount of nose and has really made plays from that position.”

Former LSU linebacker Josh White is set to join Baylor this summer, and has a chance to battle for a starting spot.

“He’s smart, athletic, he’s a guy that can blitz, a guy that can cover,” Aranda said. “And I think everything’s hooked up right in terms of kind of knowing that he’s coming in having to earn stuff and getting to know people and ID the culture here, be him within it. So I’m excited for what he could bring.”

Two of Baylor’s most unproven areas are wide receiver and running back. The Bears lost their top three wide receivers from last season in Tyquan Thornton, RJ Sneed and Drew Estrada while all-Big 12 players Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner formed arguably the best backfield duo in the league.

But both Bonner and Baldwin showed their big-play ability Saturday while sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes is looking for a big season after he’s been hampered by knee injuries throughout his career.

“That was actually my first spring game,” Holmes said. “I feel really blessed and I'm soaking it all in like a freshman again. It's fun to go out there and play. Speaking for the receiver room, I thought we made huge jumps. It was really cool, especially me being the senior guy in it, seeing the young guys go out there and seeing them develop. As an offense, I think we grew a lot and came together.”

Baylor’s featured running backs appear to be 6-1, 211-pound junior Taye McWilliams, who could be a candidate for workhorse duty like Smith. Meanwhile, junior Craig “Sqwirl” Williams has the speed and explosiveness to fill a role like Ebner had.

After watching Williams deal with knee injuries, Aranda is glad to see him healthy again because he knows what he can bring to the table. Williams scored on touchdown runs of four and eight yards in the spring game.

“We’ve got a lot of speed, and I think we’ve all seen that in the last couple of months with our guys that are about to get drafted," Aranda said. "But really Sqwirl is as electric as anyone. I think for him to continue to build offensively and for them (the offensive staff) to build packages and roles for him, it’s way cool seeing it all come together. We’re hoping Sqwirl has the kind of season we all want him to have.”

