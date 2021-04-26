Boitan finishes off Baylor's Big 12 tennis tourney victory

With fans, players and teammates looking on in silent anticipation, Baylor sophomore Adrian Boitan sent a laser right down the center service line and past Texas’ Eliot Spizzirri.

The ace brought on a roar from the home crowd at the Hurd Tennis Center and Boitan’s Bear teammates mobbed him.

The shot clinched the Big 12 tournament title for second-seeded Baylor as it rolled to a 4-0 victory over top-seeded Texas on Monday afternoon.

Boitan sprawled out on the court on his back as soon as his winning ace hit the back wall. He had finished off a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spizzirri on the No. 1 singles court and earned the Bears their second straight Big 12 Championships victory.

Two years ago, Boitan won the clinching point as the Bears won the conference tournament final over Texas. The national response to the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season before the Big 12 tournament was played.

But Boitan hadn’t forgotten the feeling.

“I went through it already, two years ago, right?” Boitan said. “I knew that was my moment. I had a déjà vu.”