Boitan finishes off Baylor's Big 12 tennis tourney victory

With fans, players and teammates looking on in silent anticipation, Baylor sophomore Adrian Boitan sent a laser right down the center service line and past Texas’ Eliot Spizzirri.
The ace brought on a roar from the home crowd at the Hurd Tennis Center and Boitan’s Bear teammates mobbed him.
The shot clinched the Big 12 tournament title for second-seeded Baylor as it rolled to a 4-0 victory over top-seeded Texas on Monday afternoon.
Boitan sprawled out on the court on his back as soon as his winning ace hit the back wall. He had finished off a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spizzirri on the No. 1 singles court and earned the Bears their second straight Big 12 Championships victory.
Two years ago, Boitan won the clinching point as the Bears won the conference tournament final over Texas. The national response to the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season before the Big 12 tournament was played.
But Boitan hadn’t forgotten the feeling.
“I went through it already, two years ago, right?” Boitan said. “I knew that was my moment. I had a déjà vu.”
While Boitan was at the center of the dogpile, it was a complete effort for No. 3-ranked Baylor, which has now beaten the No. 2 Longhorns three times this spring.
Texas won the Big 12 match over the Bears, 5-2, on April 15, forcing a three-way tie for the regular season title between Baylor, TCU and the Horns. But Baylor (29-4), which defeated the Horns at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships and a nonconference match, made a statement on its home court in the tournament final.
“We didn’t want to share the Big 12 title,” Bears interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “We wanted to stake our claim that we were the best team in the conference and (the Baylor players) certainly proved that today. It was an incredible performance up and down the lineup.”
Baylor’s doubles teams of Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah and Finn Bass/Charlie Broom quickly notched the first point of the day. Frantzen/Lah defeated the Texas team of Spizzirri/Siem Woldeab, 6-2, on the No. 1 doubles court. Bass/Broom bested Horns Micah Braswell/Payton Holden, 6-4, on the No. 3 court to wrap up the point.
The Bears’ energy from the quick doubles win carried over to singles as Boitan, Matias Soto, Broom, Lah and Spencer Furman all won their opening sets.
Soto dominated Texas’ Braswell, 6-1, 6-3, on the No. 2 court.
Broom finished off Texas’ Chih Chi Huang, 6-3, 6-2, on the No. 5 singles court for a 3-0 Baylor lead. That gave him the chance to watch the end of Boitan’s match.
“This was a different feeling with everyone there, the crowd,” Broom said. “It was really special. I knew Adi was going to close it out — 40-15, there was no way he was going to give the guy another chance. I was elated for my own personal performance, but also grateful to be part of this team.”
Baylor’s Big 12 tournament title is the 10th in program history.
The Bears will now prepare for the NCAA Tournament, which begins May 7.