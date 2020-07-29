Boland resigns as Baylor tennis coach

In a surprise move, Baylor head men’s tennis coach Brian Boland announced his resignation on Wednesday evening. Baylor announced the move in a press release and did not specify what prompted Boland’s decision.
Associate head coach Michael Woodson has been named the interim men’s head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Boland came to Baylor prior to the 2018 season with much fanfare. He won four national titles over a five-year span at Virginia from 2013-17, and was a two-time ITA National Coach of the Year.
In his short tenure at Baylor, he compiled a 38-9 record, going 25-6 and winning the Big 12 tournament in 2019 while going 13-3 during the 2020 season that was abbreviated by COVID-19.
“I wish to thank my Baylor family, especially my dedicated and talented players, coaches and staff,” Boland said in the release. “Without their effort and dedication, the success we have enjoyed over the last two years would not have been possible. I also wish to thank the Baylor administration, especially athletic director Mack Rhoades, Jeramiah Dickey and Kenny Boyd for the kindness, grace and support that each of them has shown me, my family and the Baylor tennis program.
“It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with all of the great people in and around Baylor tennis. I leave this program with a sense of pride and accomplishment and look forward to what lies ahead of me both personally and professionally. I wish Michael Woodson and Baylor tennis all the best as they continue their pursuit of excellence.”
Boland’s Bears went 26-0 at home during his tenure in Waco. He picked up his 600th career win in a 7-0 sweep of Boise State on Jan. 18, and owns a career record of 612-99. Boland, 48, has been a college head coach for 23 years, as he spent four years at Indiana State before going to Virginia in 2002.
Prior to coming to Baylor, Boland spent a year as the Head of Men’s Tennis for USTA Player Development.
“Brian Boland came to Baylor with a strong track record of success, and he made significant improvements in his two seasons leading the Baylor men’s tennis program,” Rhoades said in the release. “While we’re disappointed his time leading our program has come to an end, we are grateful for his effort over the past two years, and we wish the Boland family the best as they take their next step.”
Woodson has been in the BU men’s program for four years, serving three as an assistant before moving to associate head coach in 2019. He had a previous stint as interim head coach prior to Boland’s hiring.
He played tennis at Valparaiso and later coached there, helping Valpo reach its first NCAA tournament in 2016 with a school-record 22 wins.
Boland’s son Bryce was a Super Centex kicker and punter at Midway who was set to join the Bears’ football team for the fall.
