Bonner commits to Bears
Houston St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Bonner verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as the NCAA's early signing period approaches Wednesday.

Bonner, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Utah, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The 5-11, 175-pound Bonner finished his senior season with 35 catches for 754 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. As a junior, Bonner caught 49 passes for 1,249 yards and 12 scores.

Baylor now has 17 commitments in the 2021 class.

