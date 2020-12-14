Bonner commits to Bears

Houston St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Bonner verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as the NCAA's early signing period approaches Wednesday.
Bonner, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Utah, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
The 5-11, 175-pound Bonner finished his senior season with 35 catches for 754 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. As a junior, Bonner caught 49 passes for 1,249 yards and 12 scores.
Baylor now has 17 commitments in the 2021 class.
