Booming Sooners dominate Trib all-Big 12 softball team

Except for Oklahoma, there wasn’t a pitcher in the Big 12 who wanted to see Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo exercise her option to come back for a fifth season.

COVID-19 made it possible since 2020 didn’t count against player eligibility, and all Alo did was become the most prolific home run hitter in NCAA softball history.

On March 11, Alo broke NCAA softball’s career home run record with her 96th, surpassing former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain’s old record of 95 homers.

She’s continued to pile on homers as she’s amassed 112, including 24 this season heading into the Big 12 tournament.

Alo was the easy choice for the Tribune-Herald’s 2022 Big 12 player of the year, earning the honor for the third straight time.

She’s got plenty of company on the No. 1 Sooners as Jordy Bahl is the Big 12 pitcher and freshman of the year, shortstop Grace Lyons is defensive player of the year, and Patty Gasso is coach of the year.

The Trib’s other major award goes to Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, a sophomore transfer from Fresno State who earned Big 12 newcomer of the year.

Alo is the most feared hitter in college softball, and that’s not even debatable. She leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the country with a .476 batting average while leading the league and ranking third in the country with her 24 homers.

Her 1.135 slugging percentage and .624 on-base percentage are the nation's best.

“She’s got incredible strength and athleticism that separates her from many athletes,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Seeing her from the other side of the field, she’s a phenomenal athlete and has the ability to hit what you throw out of the park. You can’t pitch around her with the lineup they have too, and that’s something not every hitter has the luxury of.”

Alo broke the career home run record back in her home state of Hawaii at the Rainbow Wahine Classic. She grew up about 30 miles north of the Hawaii campus, in the small village of Hauula.

About two dozen family members were part of the overflow crowd on hand to watch her set the home run record with a two-run shot off Hawaii pitcher Ashley Murphy.

“Watching her in Hawaii this year and the way she handled it was like nothing I have ever seen, and I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” Gasso said. “As a player, she has taken everything we’ve offered her and more.”

Of course, Alo has the best lineup in college softball hitting around her.

Five Oklahoma hitters made the Trib’s first-team all-Big 12 squad, including Lyons, second baseman Tiare Jennings, first baseman Taylon Snow and outfielder Jayda Coleman. Catcher Lynssie Elam and outfielders Rylie Boone and Alyssa Brito made the second team.

But Alo’s presence has also made all her teammates better.

“She’s shared her ideas with her teammates, and has been a good teammate for our hitters,” Gasso said. “I have been blessed to have Jocelyn on this team, and I’m going to miss No. 78 as we go forward.”

Bahl is just beginning her career at Oklahoma after earning the 2021 Gatorade national softball player of the year at Papillion, Nebraska, where she posted a 27-0 record with a 0.10 ERA as a senior for a state championship team.

She allowed just 27 hits and 15 walks in 137 innings pitched, while striking out 316 batters in 2021. Offensively, she batted .510 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs as a senior.

Bahl’s transition to college softball has been smooth as she’s compiled a 21-1 record for the Sooners with an 0.95 ERA while amassing 199 strikeouts in 132.1 innings.

Pitching on a staff that includes first-team all-Big 12 pick Hope Trautwein and second-team choice Nicole May, Bahl has handled the pressure of high expectations that that have accompanied her.

“I’ve never seen a freshman come in with so much confidence and swag to her game,” Gasso said. “She’s been fantastic and I’ve been really proud of her in handling the stress. She gets a lot of attention and she’s handled it well.”

During the recruiting process, Moore has seen Bahl grow as a pitcher who has commanding speed and a tremendous breaking ball.

“She’s got the competitive spirit and the talent to go with it,” Moore said. “She seems beyond her years with her approach to the game. She’s got the speed and the movement to go along with it.”

Lyons is the heart of Oklahoma’s defense at shortstop where she’s made just six errors in 111 chances and has been part of 11 double plays.

She’s also an offensive powerhouse who hit .437 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs during the regular season.

“Grace Lyons is another phenomenal athlete,” Moore said. “She’s got instinctive behavior that a lot of great athletes don’t have as well. What separates her from others is her instinct to be in the right place at the right time.”

When Baylor signed Wilson out of Fresno State last summer, she had missed the entire 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

Moore hoped she could return to the form of her first two seasons at Fresno State. In 2019, she hit .393 with 48 runs and 39 stolen bases to earn Mountain West Conference freshman of the year.

In 2020, Wilson was hitting .474 with 26 stolen bases in 24 games before COVID-19 ended the season.

Playing against more difficult competition, Wilson produced a brilliant season for the Bears as she hit .411 with two homers and 27 RBIs while leading the league with 26 stolen bases during the regular season.

“We knew she had greatness in her future, but McKenzie has succeeded expectations,” Moore said. “With a two-year layoff, you always try to give kids time to move into their own ability. For her to pick up where she left off and continue on says a lot about her. I think she’s a perfect leadoff hitter.”

