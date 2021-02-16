Both Baylor basketball teams have games postponed

The Baylor men's and women's basketball teams both have had their next scheduled games postponed, according to Big 12 announcements Tuesday afternoon.

In men's play, Oklahoma State was scheduled to visit Baylor on Saturday, but the game has been called off, for now.

That makes six straight games wiped from the schedule for the No. 2-ranked Bears, who are 17-0 on the season and 9-0 in Big 12 play. A COVID-19 outbreak put the program on pause for the five previous games.

An 83-69 win over the then-No. 6 Texas Longhorns was Baylor's last game played on Feb 2.

The next game on the schedule is a home contest against Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 23. If the game goes ahead, the Bears will have gone 21 days without playing.

BU's next scheduled games are at home against West Virginia on Feb. 25 and at Kansas on Feb. 27. Some number of the six canceled games could also be rescheduled before the season is over. The Big 12 tournament is currently scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City.