Both Baylor basketball teams on hold

The Baylor-West Virginia men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center has been postponed.
No. 13 West Virginia is experiencing COVID-19 issues within its basketball program. The Big 12 requires at least six available players to play a game, so the conference decided on Monday to postpone the game.
The postponement of the Baylor’s men’s game came a day after the Big 12 announced on Sunday that the Lady Bears midweek game at Kansas will be postponed because the Baylor women could not meet the conference’s minimum roster requirements.
The sixth-ranked Lady Bears missed two games last week against No. 4 Connecticut and Kansas State because of coronavirus issues in the Baylor program.
The West Virginia men’s program put out a statement of its intention to protect its team and its opponents.
“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”
It marked the eighth game this season that the No. 2 Baylor men have either had postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
It’s the Bears’ second Big 12 game that has been postponed. The Dec. 13 date against No. 4 Texas at the Ferrell Center was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Bears’ basketball program, and hasn’t yet been rescheduled.
The Big 12 kept the week before the Big 12 tournament open to reschedule postponed games. The Big 12 tournament is scheduled March 10-13 in Kansas City.
The Baylor men’s next game will be against No. 15 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock followed by Monday’s 8 p.m. against No. 6 Kansas at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (11-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten with a 67-49 win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. Jared Butler led the Bears with a season-high 28 points.
The Lady Bears (8-1, 3-0) will aim to take the court again when they host Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Baylor women have had one nonconference game, against Northwestern State, rescheduled and played on Dec. 18. The UConn contest will apparently not be rescheduled. The Big 12 has stated it intends to reschedule the Lady Bears games at home versus Kansas State and at Kansas.
The Lady Bears are attempting to win their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.