Bounce-back Baylor volleyball bringing renewed focus going forward

Going on such a winning streak would be no easy task in any season. But in 2020, the Bears are already dealing with a few issues that might make their road even bumpier. Returning All-American setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick is out with injury. The reigning national player of the year Yossiana Pressley had offseason surgery that has trimmed some of her staggering vertical leap. No nonconference matches means no time to work any of the kinks out.

That said, McGuyre said that he loved the “renewed commitment to sharpness” his team showed as it took the court for the second match against the Jayhawks. In that one, Baylor hit at a swift .400 clip, and the scrambling Jayhawks couldn’t keep up.

“I think it was really big to bounce back Saturday and get the sweep,” said sophomore hitter Lauren Harrison. “I feel like we were able to make quick adjustments.”

Harrison stands out as one of a couple of newcomers who has elbowed her way into the lunch table and ingratiated herself with her new teammates. The transfer from North Carolina actually leads the Bears with 29 kills through the first two matches.