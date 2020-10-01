Bounce-back Baylor volleyball bringing renewed focus going forward

Nothing about 2020 has been easy, and the Baylor volleyball team received a reminder last weekend.
Coming off a historic Final Four season and shared Big 12 championship from 2019, the Bears figured to be the team to beat in the conference. Well, right off the bat, Kansas beat them. The Jayhawks capitalized on some ragged BU hitting in last Friday’s season opener to spurn the Bears in five sets.
Adversity is inevitable — but how you respond to it reveals much about your character. Baylor showed some precious mettle in bouncing back for a sweep of the Jayhawks in its second match the next day.
“It shows the heart. As a coach, it was very, very reassuring just to see the response,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We’ve been there in the past, but here we are, first weekend, stubbing our toe on the first match. It’s definitely a punch in the face, what are we made of, and to me the response was great. More focus, more dialed in, and we were able to have more clarity in what we were trying to do.”
Because of the opening loss, the margin of error diminishes for the No. 2-ranked Bears (1-1), who will play their home opener against TCU on Friday and then complete the series with the Frogs on Saturday. McGuyre acknowledged that to seize a Big 12 championship — the team’s primary goal for the fall, since COVID-19 knocked out the NCAA’s fall championships — his team may have to win out.
Going on such a winning streak would be no easy task in any season. But in 2020, the Bears are already dealing with a few issues that might make their road even bumpier. Returning All-American setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick is out with injury. The reigning national player of the year Yossiana Pressley had offseason surgery that has trimmed some of her staggering vertical leap. No nonconference matches means no time to work any of the kinks out.
That said, McGuyre said that he loved the “renewed commitment to sharpness” his team showed as it took the court for the second match against the Jayhawks. In that one, Baylor hit at a swift .400 clip, and the scrambling Jayhawks couldn’t keep up.
“I think it was really big to bounce back Saturday and get the sweep,” said sophomore hitter Lauren Harrison. “I feel like we were able to make quick adjustments.”
Harrison stands out as one of a couple of newcomers who has elbowed her way into the lunch table and ingratiated herself with her new teammates. The transfer from North Carolina actually leads the Bears with 29 kills through the first two matches.
“Offensively, we knew we were getting in her,” McGuyre said. “But the few weeks we had in the spring with her before COVID, we were like, ‘Man, we’re getting so much more.’ Offensively, she’s right there doing what Yossi can do. Now it’s a matter of getting her caught up on the non-offensive things — defense, passing, off blocker assignments. We expect a lot out of everybody.”
McGuyre also praised the early play of setter Callie Williams. The former Midway Super Centex star and Tennessee transfer was on the roster last year — “She was a big reason Hannah was an All-American,” McGuyre said — but wasn’t eligible to see the court until this season due to transfer rules. As Williams continues to get her tempo down, she should excel, McGuyre said, because her knowledge of the game is top drawer.
In TCU, Baylor will face an opponent that has yet to play a match this season, so there’s a bit of an unknown factor in play. The Bears must also deal with COVID-related crowd limitations at the Ferrell Center, as officials will cap attendance at just under 700 this season. But they feel like they’ll be able to generate their own energy.
“Coach Mac always says we’re playing for an audience of one,” sophomore middle blocker Kara McGhee said. “It’s exciting to be able to have fans there to play. But, regardless, we’re playing for the Lord, so that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
