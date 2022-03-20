Bounce-back Bears continue to pound at plate, salvage win from TCU series

Baylor’s baseball players are all for turning the other cheek, but not when it comes to protecting their diamond.

The Bears took a surprise haymaker on the chin when their bullpen couldn’t hold onto a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Saturday. But they weren’t about to allow the No. 21 TCU Horned Frogs the sensation of a sweep on top of that. Will Rigney continued his comeback evolution by supplying five-plus scoreless innings and the Bears maintained their hitting onslaught to salvage a 7-3 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

Message sent. The Bears (10-9 overall, 1-2 Big 12) may take some licks, but they’re going to at least punch back.

“We should have won yesterday and we weren’t executing some things, and then right off, first inning, boom, here we go,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “That’s what it’s going to take. You don’t let a team know you were frustrated yesterday. You’ve got to come back and keep punching and let them have to deal with it.”

Baylor’s bullpen must still perform better than it did on the weekend if the Bears are going to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out last year. But it’s safe to say the hitters are starting to gain some swagger. After smacking 17 hits in Saturday’s loss, the Bears added 14 more in Sunday’s finale, doubling up the Frogs.

After suffering a two-hit shutout in Friday’s series opener, Rodriguez met with his hitters for a little extra time in the postgame huddle. He told them to continue to grind, to execute good, hard-fought at-bats. Apparently they got the message.

“I hope so, I hope so,” said Rodriguez, when asked if a light bulb has illuminated for the hitters. “But here’s the thing — I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, now we have it.’ Continue doing what we’ve already done and what we’ve been doing these past couple of weeks, let it continue to pay off. Don’t think, ‘Oh, I found it again, I’m ready.’ That’s one of the worst things you can do.”

Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson were the lighter fluid at the top of the order that ignited Baylor’s hitting attack. Pineda went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases, while Richardson smacked three hits to go with two RBIs and a swiped bag of his own.

Pineda also turned in what likely will go down as the slide of the season. Already up 1-0 after Chase Wehsener’s RBI single in the first, Pineda banged a single of his own in the bottom of the second to score Harrison Caley. Pineda swiped second to move into scoring position, then hit the ground running when Richardson swatted a single to right. The relay throw beat Pineda to the plate, but the BU shortstop acrobatically angled his body around the attempted swipe of TCU catcher Kurtis Byrne to score. An ensuing replay review confirmed that Pineda had indeed eluded the tag in amazing fashion.

So, what’s next for Pineda? Circus trapeze artist? Professional dodgeball player?

“Instincts took over. I don’t practice that,” Pineda said. “Just don’t get tagged — that’s the only thing that was on my mind. I think there are some cool pictures.”

While Baylor’s offense was growing more comfortable, Rigney assured he wouldn’t need much in the way of run support. The third-year sophomore, who pitched only sparingly in his first two years due to injuries, didn’t allow TCU (14-5, 2-1) a hit until two outs in the fourth. He also showed the kind of resiliency you’d expect from a guy who’s battled back to the field after surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

In the fifth, TCU threatened to cut into Baylor’s lead when Logan Maxwell banged a one-out double and Elijah Nunez later worked a walk. Rigney didn’t sweat the situation, as he struck out the Frogs’ dangerous two-hole hitter Brayden Taylor to escape the inning and keep TCU scoreless.

“(That strikeout) was huge. I think it was Taylor that I struck out, and he’s a great hitter,” Rigney said. “I got him out twice on a slider. Me and Coach (Jon) Strauss were both on the same page. Wanted to throw the slider again. I think he’s one of, if not the best, pitch callers in the country. I felt like we were on the same page all day.”

Rigney (1-0) notched his first win of the season and the first since his debut Baylor season of 2020. He delivered 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five and walking three. He faced 21 batters and surrendered only two hits while tossing 82 pitches, as Baylor’s coaches work to eventually stretch him into the 100-pitch range.

The Bears extended the gap to 4-0 in the fifth when Richardson doubled and eventually came around on a wild pitch from TCU starter Cam Brown (2-2).

The Frogs snuffed out the shutout bid in the seventh on Owen Blackledge’s sacrifice fly. But Baylor showed springy bounce-back ability by coming back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Wehsener stroked his second RBI single of the day and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo chipped in an RBI double to bring the tally to 6-1, Bears.

The same pattern followed an inning later. TCU’s power hitters got loose when Taylor and David Bishop smacked back-to-back solo jacks against BU reliever Cam Caley. The Bears didn’t flinch, though, and stole a run back in the bottom of the inning when Pineda reached base on a hit-by-pitch. He nabbed his second steal of the day, then scored when Richardson belted an RBI double.

“Earlier in the week I was talking about us all struggling together. I think it allows us the opportunity to get hot together as well,” Pineda said. “These guys are settling in and not trying to do too much. I am really proud of how we approached the weekend, especially from the offensive side.”

Wehsener went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Cardoza-Oquendo was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

While Baylor could have and probably should have won the series, barring Saturday’s late bullpen collapse, the Bears can at least take some solace over the hitters’ burgeoning momentum.

“How about it, even after the frustration of yesterday, to get right back in and watch the offense continue to pound the baseball and continue to work the basepaths and executing, that was just really fun to watch,” Rodriguez said. “You could just tell our guys were playing with a lot of freedom, a lot of excitement, and the hard work has paid off.”

Baylor will host UTSA (12-7) in a nonconference tilt Tuesday, then the Bears head to Norman, Okla., next weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

