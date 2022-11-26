Bowl season next on Baylor's agenda

When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl.

With their 6-6 record, the Bears won’t be going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl either.

The Bears find themselves in a big boat of Big 12 teams down the pecking order with six or seven wins, which means Houston’s Texas Bowl, Phoenix’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Memphis’ Liberty Bowl, Dallas’ First Responder Bowl and Fort Worth’s Armed Forces Bowl are all in play.

A team with a three-game losing streak and a .500 record can’t be choosy. But the Bears are looking forward to a few more weeks to practice together and a chance to ensure a winning season.

“It’s definitely important that our leaders stay together and keep this team tight,” said Baylor senior outside linebacker Bryson Jackson. “It’s a special team. We’ve got younger guys who can play and older guys who can play. We’ve got to all put that together.”

The Bears want to show they’re the team that knocked off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road on consecutive weekends, not the one that ended the regular season with consecutive losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

“It’s all overdue to see what we’re really about,” Jackson said. “I think once we step back and get to practicing, and we go back to fundamentals to what our culture is and what our standards are, we’ll get better as a unit.”

This bowl season is a far different scenario than Baylor’s last two bowl seasons.

Coming off a Big 12 championship game loss to Oklahoma in 2019, Matt Rhule’s 11-win team earned Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957 after the Sooners were selected for the College Football Playoff. Though Baylor ended with a 26-14 loss to Georgia, it was a special season.

Last season, the Bears earned another Sugar Bowl appearance with their thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. A 21-7 defensive masterpiece over Ole Miss gave the Bears their first 12-win season.

After going 2-7 in his first season at Baylor, Dave Aranda’s program showed remarkable growth with last year’s 10-game improvement.

Picked to repeat as Big 12 champions, the Bears let a chance for another double-digit win season slip away with their inability to close tight games.

That’s never been more evident than the last two games.

After Baylor couldn’t move the ball on its last two drives, No. 4 TCU rallied for a 29-28 win when Griffin Kell drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired at McLane Stadium.

On Saturday, Baylor positioned itself for a big road win over No. 24 Texas when defensive lineman Gabe Hall returned Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ fumble for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But the Bears couldn’t stop Texas’ ground game the rest of the way as Bijan Robinson gained 65 of the Longhorns’ 75 yards on the go-ahead drive. Robinson ended the march with a one-yard touchdown run to lift Texas to a 31-27 lead.

Then Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen’s propensity for committing key mistakes rose up again as Jaylan Ford intercepted his pass and returned it 18 yards to Baylor’s 42.

Once again, the Longhorns stuck to the ground with Roschon Johnson completing the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to seal Texas’ win.

Aranda thought his team was perhaps trying too hard to make plays instead of each player sticking to his responsibilities.

“I think the pressing, the trying to make a play when it’s not your play,” Aranda said. “I think, ‘Oh, here we go again,’ all of those things.”

Coaches enjoy bowl preparation because it gives them an opportunity to practice at a more relaxed pace and get back to teaching fundamentals like they did in summer preseason practices.

“I think the ability to have a little bit of time off from all of it and to kind of get the appetite back to kind of go again and put yourself out there and all of that is way important,” Aranda said. “And then once we do that, I think as both players and staff, then it’s the ability to kind of focus in on these things that we’re bringing up. Because for sure they’re going to come up in this bowl game.”

Bowl practices are especially important for young players who have a regular season behind them and can improve aspects of their game.

“We’d love to be at our best in this game, and so that’ll be a focus,” Aranda said. “But then I think that the opportunity to get our young players reps and make it competitive and kind of build for the future is also part of it. So I feel like we can do both.”