Bradley-King anticipating NFL Draft

Following the 2020 season, Bradley-King was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“It was a great experience,” Bradley-King said. “I was honored to be able to play in the game. I went against the best of the best, and I feel like I put my best foot forward and I enjoyed it.”

Following Baylor’s 2-7 season, this is expected to be a low-key draft compared to 2020 when four Baylor players were picked after the Bears’ 11-3 season that included a berth in the Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims was a second-round pick by the New York Jets while the Minnesota Vikings selected All-America defensive lineman James Lynch in the fourth round. The Carolina Panthers took noseguard Bravvion Roy in the sixth round while the Los Angeles Rams picked linebacker Clay Johnston in the seventh round.

Along with Bradley-King, offensive lineman Jake Burton and fullback Trystan Slinker worked out for pro scouts on Baylor’s Pro Day. If they aren’t drafted, they could be signed as free agents.

Burton transferred to Baylor in 2020 after four seasons at UCLA, and hopes he’s proven to scouts that he can play several offensive line positions.

“They like the way that I move, they like the way that I play, they like how tough I am both mentally and physically,” Burton said. “I think my mental preparation is top notch. And then, the way that I play on film and the way that I moved people. That’s kind of the feedback I’ve gotten, all positive things.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.