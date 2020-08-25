Bradley-King bringing on the pressure in Baylor pass rush

During his last two seasons at Arkansas State, William Bradley-King gained a reputation as a fierce pass rusher with a habit of unnerving quarterbacks.

Now he’ll have his sights set on chasing down Big 12 quarterbacks.

Coming to Baylor as a graduate transfer, Bradley-King is expected to emerge as one of the most impactful new players in the Big 12 this fall. Surrounded by a lot of other skilled Baylor defenders, Bradley-King expects to raise his own bar.

“I always maximize my potential and always get better,” Bradley-King said. “That’s where my focus is. I’m around a lot of freaks. Here I’m going to complement all the great players that we have.”

The chance to play for first-year head coach Dave Aranda is another key reason Bradley-King decided to spend his final year of college eligibility at Baylor.

During Aranda’s four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Bradley-King noticed how aggressively the Tigers’ defensive ends pursued quarterbacks. He expects to play a similar role at Baylor.