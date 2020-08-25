Bradley-King bringing on the pressure

During his last two seasons at Arkansas State, William Bradley-King gained a reputation as a fierce pass rusher with a habit of unnerving quarterbacks.
Now he’ll have his sights set on chasing down Big 12 quarterbacks.
Coming to Baylor as a graduate transfer, Bradley-King is expected to emerge as one of the most impactful new players in the Big 12 this fall. Surrounded by a lot of other skilled Baylor defenders, Bradley-King expects to raise his own bar.
“I always maximize my potential and always get better,” Bradley-King said. “That’s where my focus is. I’m around a lot of freaks. Here I’m going to complement all the great players that we have.”
The chance to play for first-year head coach Dave Aranda is another key reason Bradley-King decided to spend his final year of college eligibility at Baylor.
During Aranda’s four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Bradley-King noticed how aggressively the Tigers’ defensive ends pursued quarterbacks. He expects to play a similar role at Baylor.
“I’ve always been a fan of LSU and their defensive ends,” Bradley-King said. “I just feel like it was a dream come true to be able to play like that. Just talking to the (Baylor) coaches, and knowing the plan they had for us, how they were bringing in a new defensive scheme, I felt like it fit me well. I feel like it fit me way better than me playing a three-man front.”
Baylor’s pass rush was the best in the Big 12 last season as the Bears amassed 46 sacks. All-America end James Lynch was a beast as he collected 13½ sacks, nearly doubling any other defender in the Big 12.
But with Lynch forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft, the Bears needed another big-time pass rusher. Landing Bradley-King was a coup for Aranda and his staff.
Recording 14½ sacks in the last two seasons for Arkansas State, Bradley-King was a two-time all-Sun Belt Conference defensive end. For the Bears, the 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King will play the “jack” position as a hybrid defensive end-outside linebacker.
“I love it,” Bradley-King said. “It’s fun. You really get to show your versatility and toughness. Sometimes you’re playing true defensive end and sometimes you play true outside linebacker.”
Throughout preseason workouts, Bradley-King has been everything Aranda hoped for. Not only is he a pass rushing force, he’s become a mentor to younger players in the jack position like Ashton Logan.
“William has really been impressive,” Aranda said. “He’s been a great mentor, No. 1, to that room. When he gets on the field, he’s a load. I think collectively, our defense is working to try to maximize him and find ways to move him around. I think the defense has kind of evolved to featuring that position, and I think a lot of it has been his play to this point.”
Bradley-King, a Kansas City native, is so skilled that his nickname is the Technician.
“I’ve just always been my biggest critic and I take pride in my craft and trying to be a technician,” Bradley-King said. “So I made that my screen name to hold myself accountable to it.”
Bradley-King admires NFL pass rushers like Atlanta’s Dante Fowler, Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence and New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan.
With a strong season for the Bears, Bradley-King can raise his profile for the 2021 NFL draft. Getting in on the ground floor for Aranda and Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Bradley-King has already established himself as one of the Bears’ most promising defensive players.
“I didn’t know anything about Baylor or Waco,” Bradley-King said. “It was just really the best situation that fit me. Having a new coaching staff and an even playing field, I wanted to have the opportunity to come in and compete for a starting position. Baylor definitely presented that. Just the scheme and the coaches, I felt love from the beginning and they never backed off, and I’m happy I made the decision to come here.”
To build a powerful defense like Baylor had during 2019’s 11-3 season, Bradley-King will have to provide a strong pass rush along with young defensive linemen like TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall.
That’s an exciting prospect for Bradley-King.
“We’re all on a pursuit for greatness,” Bradley-King said. “We have a lot to live up to because of the guys from last season. I really love the guys I’m around because we’re all focused on the same thing, and that’s to be Big 12 champions, national champions and to keep the winning tradition going.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor announced five players who will wear single digits this season, including No. 0 R.J. Sneed, No. 1 Trestan Ebner, No. 2 Terrel Bernard, No. 5 Charlie Brewer and No. 7 John Lovett.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!