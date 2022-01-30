Brathwaite commits to Baylor

Cy Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite became the eighth player in the 2023 class to commit to Baylor on Sunday night.

The 6-1, 225-pound Brathwaite is a four-star prospect by 247Sports who chose Baylor over Tennessee, Kansas, California and Colorado. He's ranked the 206th best recruit in the nation in 2023 and the No. 21 linebacker by 247Sports. He's also rated the 36th best player in Texas.

In the 2021 season, Brathwaite collected 38 tackles with two for loss while also forcing a fumble.

Brathwaite is the fourth defensive player to commit in Baylor's 2023 class as he joins defensive backs Javeon Wilcox of Lake Belton, Tyler Turner of San Antonio Brennan and Cory Huff of Aldine Nimitz.

