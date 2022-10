Cypress Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite has flipped his verbal commitment from Baylor to LSU.

The 6-3, 220-pound Brathwaite, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday after he had been committed to Baylor since Jan 30.

The Bears now have 24 commitments in their 2023 class, which is ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals.com.