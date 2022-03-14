Braves trade Langeliers to Oakland in five-player swap

A former Baylor slugger is on the move.

The Atlanta Braves sent Shea Langeliers to the Oakland Athletics on Monday in a five-player deal that brought all-star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta.

Oakland also acquired right-handed pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes and outfielder Cristian Pache in the trade. Langeliers, 24, was the Braves’ first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in 2019, and last year won the team’s Hank Aaron Award as the franchise’s minor league position player of the year.

Langeliers hit .256 in 97 games in 2021, ranking second in the Double-A South in slugging (.498), third in home runs (22) and fourth in OPS (.836). He was ranked as the No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline in the Braves’ organization behind only Pache, who hit .265 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 89 games at Triple-A Gwinnett last season.

At Baylor, Langeliers flashed both a power bat and arm, throwing 62 of 116 (53.4 percent) attempted base stealers. In 2020, he was named Baylor’s Defensive Player of the Decade in a joint venture between the school and the Tribune-Herald.

Olson led Oakland in a variety of statistical categories while making the All-Star team in 2021, including walks (88), home runs (39) and RBIs (111). His arrival in Atlanta would seem to signal the end of Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Braves. Freeman is a five-time All-Star and the 2020 National League MVP who declined Atlanta's qualifying offer to become a free agent, and has been courted by several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.