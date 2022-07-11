Brazil holds off Baylor, 77-73, to capture GLOBL JAM championship

TORONTO — Baylor didn’t have many answers for Brazil’s Yago dos Santos.

The explosive guard amassed 30 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to propel Brazil to a 77-73 win over the Bears in the championship game of the GLOBL JAM on Sunday night.

After finishing 0-3 in pool play in the tournament, the Bears reached the championship game with a 93-87 win over Canada behind a 37-point performance by freshman Keyonte George in the tournament semifinals Saturday night.

Representing the USA, the Bears played without most of their veteran players who are recovering from injuries. But a young lineup led by George kept the Bears competitive throughout the tournament.

George struggled with his shooting against Brazil as he hit four of 17 field goals and scored 12 points. But he drove for a pair of key baskets and hit a free throw to pull Baylor into a 67-67 tie with 5:08 remaining.

However, George was called for a technical and dos Santos hit the free throw to give Brazil a 68-67 lead with 4:33 remaining. Brazil's dynamic guard then hit two more free throws and nailed an outside shot for a 72-67 lead.

But the Bears fought back as Dantwan Grimes buried a 3-pointer and Jalen Bridges scored on a putback to pull into a 72-72 tie with 46 seconds remaining.

But dos Santos made the key play again as he hit Ruan Miranda for a layup as Brazil took a 74-72 lead. After Grimes hit one of two free throws for the Bears, dos Santos drilled a pair of free throws as Brazil grabbed a 76-73 lead.

Trying to tie the game, George’s 3-point attempt rattled out of the basket with nine seconds left before dos Santos sealed the win with a free throw.

Bridges led the Bears with 13 points while pulling down seven boards, and Grimes and Jordan Turner scored 11 points apiece.

Brazil shot 40 percent overall and hit seven of 24 3-pointers while Baylor shot 35 percent overall and hit eight of 32 3-pointers. Brazil won the rebounding battle by a 47-42 margin.