Brazil rallies past Bears, 73-71

TORONTO – Baylor coach Scott Drew’s young basketball team is learning the difficulty of holding leads against veteran squads.

Yago dos Santos buried a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to lift Brazil to Thursday's 73-71 win over the Bears, who are representing the USA in the GLOBL JAM.

On Wednesday night, Canada rallied for a 69-67 win over the Bears, who fell to 0-3 in the tournament.

Trailing 67-58 late in Thursday’s game, Brazil reeled off nine straight points to pull into a tie with 3:28 remaining.

The Bears grabbed a 71-67 lead after Jordan Turner hit a pair of free throws and freshman Keyonte George scored on a drive to the basket. But dos Santos drove for a layup, drew a foul and hit a free throw for a three-point play with 44 seconds remaining.

After dos Santos buried his go-ahead 3-pointer, George appeared to be fouled on a 3-point attempt in the right corner by dos Santos. But it was ruled a clean block, leaving the Bears with only one second left to get up another desperation 3-point attempt, which they failed to convert.

“Coaches just want consistency,” Drew said. “On the play before, (dos Santos) goes to the free throw line and as a coach you tell your guys to do the same thing. Give credit to their point guard, for hitting a big shot. Keyonte played great defense and with him getting to the rim, he still had to make it and get the and-one. So he’s a great player and we knew that coming in.”

With many of its veteran players recovering from injuries, the Bears have relied on young players throughout the tournament. George led the Bears with 14 points against Brazil while Turner scored 13 points and Dale Bonner hit 12 points and dished out six assists.

Freshman Josh Ojianwuna finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Jalen Bridges collected 10 points and seven boards.

Baylor will play its fourth game in the tournament in the semifinals at 1 p.m. or 8 p.m. Saturday.