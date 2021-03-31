Break from Big 12 offers Bears chance to reboot

No player nor coach on Baylor’s baseball roster would ever admit it, because that’s not the way you approach it. But let’s face it, this weekend offers up a get-right series for the Bears.
As in, a chance to get right.
The Big 12 portion of the schedule hasn’t exactly been forgiving for Baylor (14-10, 1-5) thus far. The Bears dropped two of three games at home to then-No. 10 Texas two weekends ago, then traveled to Fort Worth and were punched in the mouth by the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs in a sweep.
So, a break from the Big 12 gauntlet couldn't come at a better time. No offense to North Carolina A&T, but the Aggies (7-17) aren’t in the same league, figuratively or literally, as the Longhorns and Frogs.
“The first two teams that we played in the Big 12 were pretty good, and we just got a little antsy and we weren’t ready,” said pitcher Hambleton Oliver. “Well, we were ready, but we didn’t really expect what was to come because it was the first weekend. Now that we have a whole extra week of nonconference play, focus on North Carolina A&T, I think it’ll be good for us to bounce back.”
Obviously UT's and TCU's great pitchers, some of whom will someday occupy a professional mound, can make hitters look bad. That was the case these past two weekends, as Baylor’s batting averages took a nose dive.
Again, that’s what elite pitchers do — make you chase pitches you don’t want to go after. However, the Bears also beat themselves at times in various at-bats by being overly aggressive when they could’ve been more selective.
“I thought we did a really good job at the beginning of our season controlling the strike zone from an offensive standpoint,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said “And then, I think we got really excited during conference against Texas and TCU. And we started chasing a lot of balls out of the zone. So, that’s something we’re going to continue to kind of look at. And we’ve already gone through video with some of the guys today, just kind of showing them some of the pitches they’re missing and some things they’re swinging at they typically don’t swing at.”
Rodriguez hinted that some changes to the lineup may be coming, too. He already made one switch for the Bears’ game against Texas State on Wednesday, which resulted in a 4-2 BU win. He had Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda swap places in the field, sending Richardson to second base and Pineda to shortstop. Richardson has made nine errors on the season at the infield’s most demanding position, while Pineda has four.
It also expands Baylor’s options as the season progresses.
“This year is just so different from any other year,” said Pineda, who ranks second on the Bears with a .348 batting average. “It happens a lot, too. Guys go down with injuries, stuff like that. We’re pretty fortunate in that we’ve got an athletic team, and I think at this level there’s a lot of people who have played multiple, different positions, whether it’s on a showcase team or Perfect Game events or even in junior college. Guys have experience.”
The series against North Carolina A&T will unfold as a four-game set, with a doubleheader on Friday. It’s a chance to get plenty of innings in against the final nonconference weekend foe of the season before resuming Big 12 action next weekend against West Virginia.
Undoubtedly, it’ll be another series with plenty of teachable moments for the Bears.
“I think the thing we’re looking at is, what did we learn from the first two weekends? Like I’ve said before, we’re really young,” Rodriguez said. “Probably one of the youngest teams in our conference right now. So, we’re learning a lot, trying to find some tangible things that we can adjust, making things simple for our guys in regards to the things they can adjust in the immediate, not obviously long-term, but it will help them long-term. I wouldn’t say it’s a reboot, but it’s kind of an adjustment period.”