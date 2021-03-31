Break from Big 12 offers Bears chance to reboot

Again, that’s what elite pitchers do — make you chase pitches you don’t want to go after. However, the Bears also beat themselves at times in various at-bats by being overly aggressive when they could’ve been more selective.

“I thought we did a really good job at the beginning of our season controlling the strike zone from an offensive standpoint,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said “And then, I think we got really excited during conference against Texas and TCU. And we started chasing a lot of balls out of the zone. So, that’s something we’re going to continue to kind of look at. And we’ve already gone through video with some of the guys today, just kind of showing them some of the pitches they’re missing and some things they’re swinging at they typically don’t swing at.”

Rodriguez hinted that some changes to the lineup may be coming, too. He already made one switch for the Bears’ game against Texas State on Wednesday, which resulted in a 4-2 BU win. He had Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda swap places in the field, sending Richardson to second base and Pineda to shortstop. Richardson has made nine errors on the season at the infield’s most demanding position, while Pineda has four.

It also expands Baylor’s options as the season progresses.