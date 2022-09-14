Breaking down what was up with Baylor's play-calling vs. BYU

For most football fans, it’s a default mechanism. Or maybe it’s their constitutional right. But when their team loses, they’re going to play Monday Morning Quarterback. It’s one of the ways they cope. (Or gripe.)

In the wake of Baylor’s 26-20 double-overtime loss at BYU, Bear fans found themselves asking, “What was up with that play-calling?”

Honestly, it’s a fair question. But rather than approach the issue from a place of complaining for the sake of complaining — complete with weeping and gnashing of teeth — let’s try to dig into the method behind the madness, if you can even consider it madness in the first place.

Certainly, Baylor stuck to a ground-and-pound approach in its loss to the Cougars. The Bears carried the ball 52 times for 152 yards, an average of just 2.9 yards per carry. The 52 carries represented the most from Baylor in a game since Oct. 31, 2019, when the Bears logged 56 carries in a 17-14 win over West Virginia.

One of the primary reasons that Dave Aranda and the BU coaching staff went with Blake Shapen over Gerry Bohanon as the starting quarterback related to Shapen’s proficiency as a passer. So, then, what gives? Why the “conservative" game plan?

Was that actually the game plan going into Provo? Was it a response to BYU’s defense and what the Cougars were giving the Bears? Was it wanting to establish an identity?

Aranda’s answer — yes, to all of the above.

“I think it was a bit of everything you said there. I think there was some uncertainty and some timidness in the throw game, on the throwing and the receiving and the blocking part of it,” Aranda said. “While that was being addressed and coached, and I’m sure guys were learning and trying to apply as the game went on, I just think it’s hard to explain that when you’re in it, you just have a feeling that, ‘Yeah, I’m saying it and they’re not in their head and we ain’t getting it, man.’ So, that was the feeling.”

Now, Aranda’s response may raise some eyebrows, considering the Bears feature a veteran offensive line from a defending Big 12 championship team. It’s alarming to consider that the Bears might have responded to this challenge with timidity.

Then again, they were playing a rollicking road environment against a Top 25 opponent for the first time this season, against a rugged BYU defense that had its ears pinned back and was bringing a heavy pass rush. Pressure may make diamonds, but it sometimes creates angst, too.

Believe it or not, Baylor’s coaches are not making these play calls blindly. They have a strategy and a plan, but they undoubtedly adjust to what the defense is doing. Aranda praised BYU’s pass coverage on the back end for taking away some avenues for downfield shots. The Cougar secondary outplayed Baylor's receivers.

The coach acknowledged that the heavy emphasis on the run against the Cougars could partially be traced back to Shapen’s relative inexperience. For all the redshirt sophomore’s immense talent, he still had made just three career starts entering last Saturday’s game in Provo.

“(We) felt that the run game was there,” Aranda said. “I think it really boils down to that’s where the experience is, that’s where the guys have been in those environments before, and those are the guys who kind of played through all of that.”

But, the run game wasn’t really there, was it? Less than three yards a pop isn’t exactly the type of production the Bears are seeking.

Ah, but this is where the statistics can lie. Hidden within Baylor’s 52 carries were four sacks of Shapen by the BYU defense and two team losses, for a total of 26 yards lost. On true running plays, Baylor carried 46 times for 178 yards, or 3.9 yards per tote. That’s not spectacular, but it’s more respectable.

One group that wasn't complaining at all was Baylor's running backs.

“I’m never going to turn down any carries,” said Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who led the Bears with 68 yards on 17 attempts.

Though the Bears were never able to break anything long in the running game, Qualan Jones displayed some rugged, between-the-tackles rushing and scored two touchdowns.

Sometimes it’s simple math that leads to a particular play call. Both Baylor’s coaches and players said this week that analytics affect their formations and calls. That’s understandable, since it’s the way of the world in football today. What do the analytics say to do in this particular situation? What does the chart say?

There is still room for gut instinct, though. Every once in a while you’ve just got to say, damn the numbers.

“Analytics helps with that,” Aranda said. “And there was one decision like that, where we punted it in this game, it was at the end of the game. They ended up driving it and missing the field goal at the end, off of the punt, but it was recommended to go (for it) and we didn't go on that time. So, you still have a decision to make.”

Baylor’s longest pass of the night against BYU traveled only 19 yards. Shapen also ate it a couple of times on sacks, where he just couldn’t find a receiver open downfield. That’s another stage in his development that must improve, Aranda said.

“I think we’ve got to do a better job of getting rid of it,” the coach said.

It’s not just Shapen. Baylor knows it needs to be better in all areas, entering this week’s game against Texas State and the start of Big 12 play the following week. That means everything from cleaning up all the false starts to making some more explosive, field-flipping plays, be they in the passing or the running game.

That may mean calling better plays, too.

At the end of the day, despite 14 Baylor penalties, four sacks allowed and a meager 137 passing yards, the Bears still had one play at the end of double overtime to try to tie the game and then possibly win with a two-point conversion. There is something positive to take from that, Aranda said.

“I think we were all trying, and I think Grimey (OC Jeff Grimes) was trying with his play calls and all of it, to try to get it right,” Aranda said. “And I go back again to just the competitiveness and the heart of this team, because in a lot of ways — and this is giving full credit to BYU and what they were doing — but we were not at our best, still trying to duke it out. So, I give a lot of credit to the guys for that.”