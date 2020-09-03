Brewer evolving as QB under Fedora

Charlie Brewer proved last season that he was one of the best and grittiest quarterbacks in the Big 12 as he led Baylor to the Big 12 championship game and a date against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
But few quarterbacks across college football took a bigger pounding from week to week.
Brewer didn’t finish three of the last four games due to head and neck injuries. Baylor’s offensive line allowed a Big 12-high 38 sacks during last year’s 11-3 season.
Working under offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, the Bears hope Brewer won’t take as many hits this season. Throughout preseason drills, Brewer has focused on releasing the ball quicker and staying in the pocket longer to avoid get slammed by defenders.
“Coach Fedora has helped me a lot, just getting a good grasp of the offense and really just understanding the scheme and what we’re trying to do,” Brewer said. “I think he’s helped me a lot with my feet, whether it’s dropback or one-step quick game. He emphasizes getting the ball out quick. I do feel like my arm is stronger. I feel like my shoulder is healthy.”
Brewer put up big numbers last season as he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 389 attempts.
Defenses also had to respect his running ability as he rushed for 344 yards on 147 carries with a team-high 11 scores. But his rushing numbers would have been much higher if not for the multitude of sacks.
Brewer has seen strong progression in the offensive line as veterans like center Xavier Newman-Johnson, left tackle Connor Galvin and guard-tackle Casey Phillips have led a unit that appears to be much improved over last season.
The addition of UCLA grad transfer right tackle Jake Burton will also give Baylor’s offensive line a lift.
“I’m impressed with the improvement and the attitude and the work ethic of our offensive line,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I feel like it’s going to be a strength of our team, and I feel like the attitude and the edge that is developing there is a real positive for us and something that can lead out in front as compared to kind of supplementing from behind.”
Brewer has worked on improving his footwork in the pocket, which could help him get in position to make quicker, more accurate passes. Fedora’s up-tempo offensive scheme should also allow Brewer to release the ball faster.
“I’ve worked on a multitude of things, and I think that ties in with your feet,” Brewer said. “Having good feet in the pocket I think is going to help me this year, help our offense and probably will limit the chance of getting injured.”
The Baylor players showed their admiration for Brewer by recently voting him as one of 10 players to wear a single-digit jersey this season. Instead of his familiar No. 12, he’ll wear No. 5.
Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule began the single-digit tradition in 2017 and Aranda has continued it in his debut season as the Bears' head coach.
“I just always liked the number 5, so I went with it,” Brewer said. “I think it’s kind of a tradition that we’re going to see here that’s probably going to stick around, and I think it means a lot. It means that people see your work ethic, see what kind of teammate you are and things along those lines. So I think the single digit is pretty cool.”
Brewer is excited about the talent and versatility of the skill players he’ll be working with. Trestan Ebner is a dangerous running and receiving threat, while John Lovett has shown considerable explosive running ability throughout his first three seasons at Baylor.
Though the Bears will miss Denzel Mims, a second-round draft pick by the New York Jets, their returning group of receivers should be one of the best in the Big 12.
Combining height and speed, Tyquan Thornton is the top returning receiver as he made 45 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns last season. R.J. Sneed made 42 catches for 437 yards and three scores and often showed his toughness over the middle.
Josh Fleeks appears ready for a breakout season after making 25 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Jared Atkinson should be another top threat while Gavin Holmes appears ready to make a comeback after being sidelined with ACL knee injuries most of the last two years.
“For those that have played sports, you realize it’s not easy to come back from an injury like that,” Brewer said. “And especially two back-to-back. That takes a lot of mental toughness to get through that, and he’s done it day by day for the past two years and shows up with a positive mindset. He’s had a fantastic fall camp too. He’s a guy that is going to have a big impact this year.”
Like all college football teams that are planning to play this fall, Baylor had to make up ground this summer after spring drills were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Bears are just over a week away from their season opener against Louisiana Tech at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium.
“We missed spring ball a little bit,” Brewer said. “I think that we’ve done a really good job through OTAs (organized team activities) and fall camp of correcting what we need to correct, but I think there’s always room for improvement. I think just fine-tuning a few things before kickoff is something that we need to do, and I think we’re going to do it and I expect a good showing the first game.”
The NCAA recently ruled that this season won’t count against the eligibility for athletes in fall sports, so Brewer will be eligible to play in 2021 as a fifth-year senior. But the veteran quarterback said he hasn’t thought past the immediate challenges of this season.
“All my focus is on that first game,” Brewer said. “Whatever decision needs to be made will be made after the season. And that’s kind of the way that I’m approaching this year is just take it week by week.”
Brewer is looking forward to continuing to develop his relationship with Fedora as the season unfolds.
“I think we have a great relationship,” Brewer said. “I think we both kind of have the same goal for what we want to be as a team and as an offense. I think it’s been really smooth, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”
