Brewer wins Tyler Rose Award

Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award player of the week after leading the Bears to a 32-31 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

It marked the third time Brewer won the award after earning it following his performances against Kansas in 2018 and Iowa State in 2019.

Against Kansas State, Brewer hit 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and two scores on 23 carries. He hit four straight passes for 45 yards on Baylor's final drive to set up John Mayers' game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

