Brice Cherry: 3 games in, 2020 Baylor Bears still suffering from identity crisis

AUSTIN — If Baylor was indeed just desperate to play and Texas was desperate to win, it looks like the desire for winning won out.

And even though Willie Shakespeare reminded us that the play’s the thing, I think we all know winning’s the better thing.

Baylor’s uneven performance in a 27-16 road loss to Texas at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday signaled the importance of the nonconference and early-conference portion of one’s schedule. You can’t travel into Austin in late October with just two games to your credit and expect to be in midseason form.

But it also revealed so much more than that. It exposed a Baylor team that doesn’t know who it is or where it’s going right now. For most of the day, the Bears looked practically discombobulated. Put it this way: They made the Longhorn defense appear downright brutish, and that’s been hard to do in 2020.

With just two games under their belts and a three-week layoff since they last played, the Bears entered the day still searching for an identity. I’m not sure they found one in Austin. If they did, they might want to give it back. In fact, let’s encourage the Bears to engage in a bit of identity theft — and steal the personality away from a team with a bit of creativity and effectiveness.