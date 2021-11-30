Brice Cherry: Aranda plans to stick at Baylor, and it makes perfect sense

And if you’re asking me, Aranda has made up his mind to stick around at Baylor for a while.

At Monday’s game-week press conference, I brought up the most recent college football coaching change involving Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma to USC, and asked Aranda about his name surfacing as a potential Sooners candidate, as it had with other jobs at LSU and USC.

“How do you handle that when these types of things come up, and is it hard to keep the focus the focus when you’ve got people like me asking you about it?” I asked, because it’s one of those questions that must be asked.

Aranda did not open his response with an “I appreciate the question” preface, but that’s OK and I didn’t take that as a sign of impoliteness. On the contrary, I think — you see, the man has me doing it now — that Aranda believes he’s answered the question already. In recent weeks, he’s spoken multiple times about his commitment to Baylor.

Nevertheless, he graciously answered the question (again). After expressing concern about the employment status of Riley’s assistants at OU, Aranda talked about how he fits here in Waco.