Brice Cherry: Aranda plans to stick at Baylor, and it makes perfect sense

Over the past couple of seasons, Dave Aranda’s vocal crutches have become readily apparent. And more so than most people, the Baylor coach’s favorite filler words actually serve as a window into his personality.
Certain times in a press conference setting, a reporter will ask Aranda something and the coach will respond, “I appreciate the question,” before continuing on with his answer. Now, Aranda undoubtedly stands out as one of the more polite college football coaches you could hope to encounter, and such phrasing emphasizes that courtesy. But it also illustrates Aranda’s contemplative nature. He appreciates the question because he’s more than happy to explore that particular rabbit hole of thought.
This shows up in other ways in Aranda’s speech, too. Sometimes he’ll pause for a moment or click his tongue before responding to a question, almost as if he’s taking an extra beat to give more consideration to what he might say. He also uses the words “I think” a lot. Journalists are taught that “I think” constitutes weaker writing. To say, “Our defense really met the challenge today” stands as a stronger sentence than the alternative, “I think our defense really met the challenge today.”
Nevertheless, for Aranda, it works, because the man is a thinker. Earlier this season, I called him “more Rodin than Rockne,” and it’s true. He gives careful consideration before making a decision, whether that’s his response to a press conference question or what defensive alignment the Bears should employ against the next opponent on the schedule.
And if you’re asking me, Aranda has made up his mind to stick around at Baylor for a while.
At Monday’s game-week press conference, I brought up the most recent college football coaching change involving Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma to USC, and asked Aranda about his name surfacing as a potential Sooners candidate, as it had with other jobs at LSU and USC.
“How do you handle that when these types of things come up, and is it hard to keep the focus the focus when you’ve got people like me asking you about it?” I asked, because it’s one of those questions that must be asked.
Aranda did not open his response with an “I appreciate the question” preface, but that’s OK and I didn’t take that as a sign of impoliteness. On the contrary, I think — you see, the man has me doing it now — that Aranda believes he’s answered the question already. In recent weeks, he’s spoken multiple times about his commitment to Baylor.
Nevertheless, he graciously answered the question (again). After expressing concern about the employment status of Riley’s assistants at OU, Aranda talked about how he fits here in Waco.
“There’s probably going to be more (coaching rumors). For me, I’ve spoken to the team twice on these things,” Aranda said. “I think they know me well enough and know that the quirkiness and everything I’ve got, I think, is a great fit for here. So, I think I’m hopeful that we’re past some of that.”
Not sure that’s exactly what Baylor fans expected to hear: Hey, guys, I’m weird, Baylor’s weird, let’s keep being weird together. But it’s a refreshing bit of self-awareness.
Coaches tend to never say never. But Aranda sounds like a man who wants to stick and stay, a guy who’s ready to plant some roots.
And why not? Like a couple of his predecessors, Aranda has proven that you can win big at Baylor and be well-compensated while doing so. Baylor, of course, is not required to announce salary information as a private institution, but Aranda reportedly has a current base salary of $4 million per year. And all indications are that the university will extend Aranda’s contract and provide a significant pay increase, with hopes of finalizing that deal by next week, following the Big 12 Championship Game.
Moreover, Aranda has guided the Bears to a 10-2 record and a Big 12 title game appearance in just his second season. Baylor possesses the facilities and financial wherewithal to continue to contend in a revamped Big 12. Not to mention Aranda just seems to like it here.
Look, I get it. USC and Oklahoma and LSU and Florida are tried and true brand names in college football. They have a lot to offer, too. When such jobs open, all the buzzworthy coaching names across the country will inevitably be attached. As long as Aranda keeps winning like he has this season at Baylor, he’ll continue to be one of those buzzworthy names. It’s flattering, really.
But that doesn’t mean he’s a fool if he sticks around at Baylor. Look at what Scott Drew has wrought in Waco. Look at the program Kim Mulkey built in her two-decade reign as Queen of the Big 12 before leaving for LSU earlier this year. You can win here — and win big. It’s harder to build that type of perpetual power in college football, but it’s far from impossible. Especially in an age when the identity of the head coach may mean as much to 17 and 18-year-old recruits as the name on the front of the jersey.
Coaching is a nomadic profession, and not always by choice. Hot jobs are going to open up every season. It’s happening earlier and earlier. New TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday what I’ve been saying for weeks, that the earlier December signing date is prompting programs to make decisions on coaching changes and hirings quicker than ever.
So, as Aranda alluded, this probably isn’t the last time his name will be linked with the Next Big Job Opening. But that doesn’t mean he has to take it. Whereas Matt Rhule never hid his desire to coach in the NFL, Aranda seems to have found his niche at Baylor.
“I love it here, and this is where I want to be,” Aranda told Fox’s Joel Klatt in a recent interview. “And I think the fit at Baylor is so strong.”
Aranda then proceeded to bring up The Velveteen Rabbit, one of his favorite children’s books, as a metaphor for growth as both an individual and as a program.
“I feel like I can have those discussions and talk about those things, which is way important to me, here at Baylor,” Aranda said.
See, there it is again. I’m quirky, Aranda essentially said, and Baylor lets me be me.
He also let slip one of his other favorite verbal crutches in that sentence, the use of “way” as an adverb. Aranda frequently uses the word as a substitute for very, whether he’s referring to something being “way challenging” or “way different.”
So, what do you say, will Dave Aranda remain Baylor’s coach for a while?
Well, Hyporphora, I appreciate the question. I think that Aranda and his thoughtful, children’s book-loving ways are likely to remain at Baylor for the foreseeable future. Fans in Waco should find that way cool.
And they all lived happily ever after.