Brice Cherry: As long as college football's leadership is fractured, it will limp along

But don’t be too hard on the NCAA. Its hands are tied. What college football – which is a completely different sport than everything else on the college landscape, in scope and financial impact – really needs is a College Football Commissioner. Someone to oversee the 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Instead, decisions are left up to each individual conferences. Well, check that. They’re really left up to the school presidents at each respective school within a conference. That’s right, the people who are most impacted by the loss of football games – most notably the athletic directors, the head coaches and the players – only have a say if the president decides to listen to their input.

But that’s why you get moves like the Big Ten and Pac-12 shutting down football until the spring while other Power 5 leagues like the Big 12, SEC and ACC appear ready to give it a go. The sport’s leadership is a messy flow chart. I’m reminded of a line from the classic 1990s comedy “Office Space,” where the lead character Peter complains about how he has eight different bosses.

“So that means when I make a mistake, I have eight different people coming by to tell me about it,” Peter says.

Basically, college football is Initech. That’s not a compliment.