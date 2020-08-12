Brice Cherry: As long as college football's leadership is fractured, it will limp along

A longstanding football adage purports that a team that has two (or more) quarterbacks really has none at all.
Same holds true in university meeting rooms. In college football, when everyone is in charge, it reveals that nobody is.
Never has the sport’s leadership void been more apparent than this week. As conferences have ventured in wayward, varying directions in response to the coronavirus, it vividly illustrates the game’s most pressing problem. There are too many cooks in the kitchen, too many drivers in the van.
We should have known better. College football never really had a chance. You can’t put up a united front without someone out front telling everyone else where to go and what to do. Unity is great. You still need a leader.
Who’s the Boss isn’t just a mediocre 1980s sitcom that is currently in development for a reboot. It’s also the prevailing question surrounding college football, and the answer – as we all know – is no one.
It shouldn’t surprise you that the NCAA has zero power in the whole “Do we or don’t we play?” debate. They’re essentially a traffic cop. They flit around handing out tickets for certain moving violations (like recruiting infractions), but when things starting getting complicated they’re in over their heads. Sorry, Mark Emmert, but it’s true.
But don’t be too hard on the NCAA. Its hands are tied. What college football – which is a completely different sport than everything else on the college landscape, in scope and financial impact – really needs is a College Football Commissioner. Someone to oversee the 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Instead, decisions are left up to each individual conferences. Well, check that. They’re really left up to the school presidents at each respective school within a conference. That’s right, the people who are most impacted by the loss of football games – most notably the athletic directors, the head coaches and the players – only have a say if the president decides to listen to their input.
But that’s why you get moves like the Big Ten and Pac-12 shutting down football until the spring while other Power 5 leagues like the Big 12, SEC and ACC appear ready to give it a go. The sport’s leadership is a messy flow chart. I’m reminded of a line from the classic 1990s comedy “Office Space,” where the lead character Peter complains about how he has eight different bosses.
“So that means when I make a mistake, I have eight different people coming by to tell me about it,” Peter says.
Basically, college football is Initech. That’s not a compliment.
By the way, I give it less than a five percent chance that the Big Ten and Pac-12 actually plays a football season in the spring. Even if COVID-19 offers a reprieve, I can’t wrap my brain around how that will work. All of the best Pac-12 and Big Ten players will need to prepare for the NFL Draft. And then you’re going to turn around and try to play in the fall again? No way. It’ll never work. When Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday that spring football “didn’t make a lot of sense,” I found myself nodding along.
Now, some may say that it’s perfectly reasonable that each conference does its own thing. After all, Baton Rouge isn’t Ann Arbor, and Palo Alto isn’t Stillwater. Look, I’m not against states’ rights. But it’s possible for everyone at the table to have a voice while still putting one person in charge of making the final call.
I’m not sure how you put on a College Football Playoff when a third of the teams aren’t playing, including two major conferences. Bowl games seem even less likely, considering they’re not really playoff games to begin with and more of an excuse to visit a different city and play an extra game. Perhaps a CFP bubble could work, but it still unfairly taints the title of the champion when the Ohio States, Michigans, Stanfords and Southern Cals of the world didn’t have a shot to play for it.
Yes, I know, it was the “choice” of the Big Ten and Pac-12 not to play. But not really. Several coaches and players in those conferences have spoken up against the decision to cancel the fall seasons. And, also, nobody in 2020 really chose to have to make these frustratingly tough decisions. The virus backed us all into a corner we didn’t want to approach.
Nevertheless, sports can happen in a pandemic. Leagues like the NHL, NBA and WNBA have proven it can work. Certainly college football has more complicated issues to navigate, and a bubble format was never really an option. Those issues aside, the sport’s fractured leadership prevented any semblance of unified progress. Instead the sport will limp into the fall with a serious hitch in its get-along.
Who’s the boss?
In college football, nobody really knows.
