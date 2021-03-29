Brice Cherry: Baylor basketball fans experience day of heartache, euphoria

On a day dubbed the biggest in Baylor basketball history, the school’s fans experienced the full gamut of emotions.
Remember that Pixar film “Inside Out?” The one that illustrates all the emotions in the brain, manipulating their person’s feelings from a giant control center? For Baylor fans, it was like they collectively smashed all the buttons at once.
Frustration, terror, glee, anger, happiness, disgust, surprise, joy, bitterness, euphoria. Raise your Bear paw if that describes your night.
What a memorable Dia del Ocho this was. (Hat tip to Lady Bears beat writer Chad Conine for that beauty.) Baylor was the only school in the country with both its men’s and women’s basketball teams playing in the Elite Eight, and was looking to send both on to the Final Four.
And almost did. They were one whistle away.
Let’s just be real. The Baylor-UConn squabble could have really been the national championship game. That’s not necessarily an indictment of the selection committee — you can justify their thinking in slotting Baylor as a 2 seed. But (especially motivated) teams also play above their seed line every year, and the Lady Bears ravaged their first three tournament foes with such ruthless efficiency that they looked every bit like a No. 1 team.
Yeah, I know Baylor needed overtime to get past Michigan in the Sweet 16. But the Lady Bears still demonstrated the gritty, psyche-melting defense that has been a hallmark of the program’s previous three national titles. Plus, when your best player NaLyssa Smith doesn’t miss a shot — as was the case against the Wolverines — that qualifies as both ruthless and efficient in my book. (She also plays a mean air guitar. Eddie Van Halen would have been proud.)
Baylor-UConn was the game everyone wanted to see. Remember, we should’ve been treated to a soft opening of this matchup — not that anything about a Geno Auriemma-coached or Kim Mulkey-led team could be classified as soft — back in January. But COVID-19 interrupted those plans.
Ah, but who needs the trailer when the actual movie is this whiz-bang good?
It was a regional final worthy of a national final, indeed. What more could a game offer? Both delivered their trademark rugged defense. In fact, Baylor’s aggressiveness in contesting (and blocking a bunch of them) UConn’s shots kept the Lady Bears in the game early on. Plenty of players on both sides embraced the glare of the spotlight.
UConn’s baby-faced guard Paige Bueckers more than lived up to her “Paige Buckets” moniker. For Baylor, DiJonai Carrington extended the program’s recent tradition of tapping into a gold mine of grad transfers. Her impact on this one was longer than her flowing locks.
It was as intense and hotly contested a game as you could ever hope to see. That it came down to a controversial finish is a shame, because it was one of those games where nobody really deserves to lose, especially in such a fashion.
Here’s the thing about that play: Yes, Carrington got fouled on her final shot. She should have had a chance to shoot some free throws and potentially win the game for Baylor. That’s a bitter pill to swallow if you’re a Lady Bear fan.
But, in the moment, in real time (which is how things happen), the foul was far less apparent. (At least to me, watching on television.) It took multiple viewings to see that Carrington indeed absorbed contact. And, ideally, in that situation, you’d like to get a better look at the basket than a driving-left, pull-up jumper over two of UConn’s biggest players. Late-game situations rarely play out in perfectly ideal sequences, however. Chaos is the norm.
I get that’s going to feel like little consolation for anyone associated with Baylor. They’re going to feel jobbed. After the game when asked about the “controversial” ending, Carrington matter-of-factly responded, “I personally don’t see it as a controversial call. … One girl fouled me on my face and one girl fouled me on the arm.”
Also, interestingly enough, Geno Auriemma’s daughter Alysa tweeted that it should’ve been a foul on UConn. To be fair, she also retweeted a former Huskie player who said, “Things I was taught: Never let it be close enough that the refs can decide the outcome.”
It’s also fair to wonder what might’ve been for Baylor had DiDi Richards not pulled up awkwardly late in the third quarter. DiDi’s defense, her savvy leadership as Baylor’s floor general, proved critical for the Lady Bears. Injuries happen, and they always suck, no matter which team suffers them. Sometimes, like in Baylor’s 2019 NCAA championship win when Lauren Cox went down, you’re able to withstand them. Other times you’re not.
You couldn’t help but agonize for DiDi, considering all she’s been through this season. If the sight of her crying on the bench doesn’t melt your heart, you’ve got something in common with the Tin Man.
But if you’re a Lady Bears fan, you should also walk away satisfied, as strange as that may be to think. Your team fought with gusto, as usual. In college, teams tend to absorb the identity of their head coach. And I assure you, Mulkey is one coach with whom you don’t want to pick a fight.
As for the Bears, theirs was also a night filled with angst, but ultimately with elation. Baylor ripped out to an 18-point lead in the early stages of the first half, and it appeared these elitists would turn the regional final party into a comedy routine. A real laugher, even.
Arkansas had other ideas. Have you ever tried to ‘rassle a Hog? They don’t particularly enjoy being pinned down. (Or so I’ve been told by hog hunters.) These Razorbacks showed remarkable resiliency. They were athletic and feisty, and they mucked up the proceedings enough to get back in the game.
Baylor persevered, and it did so by being Baylor. (How good does that sound, Bear fans?) That is, the Bears made clutch perimeter shots and they made life just stressful enough for the Hogs on the defensive end.
MaCio Teague, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Adam Flagler. If you can name four better guards in all of the country, then they’re playing on some NBA team. Probably the Brooklyn Nets.
As the game ended, the velvet-toned Jim Nantz punctuated the moment by saying, “It’s been a long time coming: The Baylor Bears are back in the Final Four for the first time in 71 years!”
What sweet, sweet words if you’re a Baylor fan. How could anyone not be happy for Scott Drew? The guy took a job nobody wanted and turned Waco into one of the most desirable destinations in the country, long before Chip and Jo started their own fixer-upper project.
What a wild night. One Baylor team’s season ends, the other’s will continue. One experienced a major breakthrough, the other will have to wait another year to try to add to its lustrous legacy.
You saw (and felt) it all, Bear backers. But at the end of the (long) day, you should have left feeling one emotion above all.
Pride.