Brice Cherry: Baylor basketball fans experience day of heartache, euphoria

You couldn’t help but agonize for DiDi, considering all she’s been through this season. If the sight of her crying on the bench doesn’t melt your heart, you’ve got something in common with the Tin Man.

But if you’re a Lady Bears fan, you should also walk away satisfied, as strange as that may be to think. Your team fought with gusto, as usual. In college, teams tend to absorb the identity of their head coach. And I assure you, Mulkey is one coach with whom you don’t want to pick a fight.

As for the Bears, theirs was also a night filled with angst, but ultimately with elation. Baylor ripped out to an 18-point lead in the early stages of the first half, and it appeared these elitists would turn the regional final party into a comedy routine. A real laugher, even.

Arkansas had other ideas. Have you ever tried to ‘rassle a Hog? They don’t particularly enjoy being pinned down. (Or so I’ve been told by hog hunters.) These Razorbacks showed remarkable resiliency. They were athletic and feisty, and they mucked up the proceedings enough to get back in the game.

Baylor persevered, and it did so by being Baylor. (How good does that sound, Bear fans?) That is, the Bears made clutch perimeter shots and they made life just stressful enough for the Hogs on the defensive end.