Brice Cherry: Baylor basketball teams reflect journey of perseverance

As we approach a year since sports (and the world) shut down, it feels appropriate to express gratitude about how far we’ve come. Certainly the march out of madness is not wholly complete, but hope is building of an approaching conclusion.

Locally, no group of people serves as a more visible reflection of the COVID-19 journey than the Baylor basketball teams.

Such a statement is not intended to belittle the wide-ranging impact the virus has had on our community. It has taken lives. It has taken jobs. It has created more isolation in an already divided country. Life is life and sports are sports, and the latter shall never carry more weight than the former. Let’s just acknowledge that up front.

However, if you are like me, you understand the deep, immeasurable value that sports (and other pursuits, like the arts) bring to life.

From a sheer basketball perspective, few teams lost any more from last year’s COVID-19 shutdown than Scott Drew’s Bears or Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears. And as the 2021 NCAA tournaments come rushing onward like a breakaway dunk, hardly anyone stands more to gain.

It’s not a do-over. 2020 is gone, never to return. But it’s a do-now, and we’ll take it.