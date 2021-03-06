Brice Cherry: Baylor basketball teams reflect journey of perseverance

As we approach a year since sports (and the world) shut down, it feels appropriate to express gratitude about how far we’ve come. Certainly the march out of madness is not wholly complete, but hope is building of an approaching conclusion.
Locally, no group of people serves as a more visible reflection of the COVID-19 journey than the Baylor basketball teams.
Such a statement is not intended to belittle the wide-ranging impact the virus has had on our community. It has taken lives. It has taken jobs. It has created more isolation in an already divided country. Life is life and sports are sports, and the latter shall never carry more weight than the former. Let’s just acknowledge that up front.
However, if you are like me, you understand the deep, immeasurable value that sports (and other pursuits, like the arts) bring to life.
From a sheer basketball perspective, few teams lost any more from last year’s COVID-19 shutdown than Scott Drew’s Bears or Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears. And as the 2021 NCAA tournaments come rushing onward like a breakaway dunk, hardly anyone stands more to gain.
It’s not a do-over. 2020 is gone, never to return. But it’s a do-now, and we’ll take it.
How could you not be happy for Scott Drew and the Bears? Look, I’m not a Baylor fan. Over the years, I’ve occasionally encountered surprise from friends or readers when I’ve expressed that sentiment in response to some question or comment of theirs. Count me equally surprised why anyone would fail to see why it’s a desirable trait for a reporter covering a particular team. I’m neither a fan nor a hater, just an impartial observer who would only speak the phrase “sic 'em” if I needed to unleash my dog on a prowler.
Nevertheless, allow me to join the chorus of applause congratulating Drew and the Baylor men on the program’s first conference title in 71 years. Drew’s positivity is infectious and genuine. He’s like a bottle of Dr Pepper that is perpetually shaken up — as soon as you pop him open, he bubbles over.
But it’s been a grind to get to this point.
Talk about a long time coming. I think college basketball announcers are contractually obligated to say, “architect of the greatest turnaround in college basketball history” whenever they call Baylor games. They do it all the time. And it’s a fair point. Drew waded into an absolute cesspool when he arrived in Waco in 2003.
But on the surface, that label can suggest that Baylor is something of an overnight success. Quite the contrary. This turnaround has been years in the making, and it’s seen many degrees of turn along the way. This is just the latest twist of the dial (and a pretty impressive one, to say the least).
These Bears could serve as the poster boys for sports in the COVID age. Baylor’s current schedule bears precious little resemblance to the original. Break out the red pens, because it’s heavily edited. Depending on how you want to count it, no less than a dozen of Baylor’s original games were either canceled, postponed or otherwise rescheduled due to COVID-related factors. The Bears also missed a full three weeks in February as the virus cut through the team.
Yet here they are. Big 12 champs for the first time. A little more than a year ago, I wrote that both of Baylor’s basketball teams were built for March. Unfortunately, their march through March was stunted.
So, here we go again. Perhaps even more so than in 2020, Drew’s Bears have all the trappings of a championship contender. The Bears are a year more motivated, a year more experienced. They shoot the ball from the perimeter at a better rate (42% in 2021, 35% last year). They’re beating teams by an average of 19 points per game, compared to 11 a year ago. Jared Butler owns a legitimate case for National Player of the Year.
COVID rocked the Bears, but not permanently. With the Big 12 tournament coming up this week, Drew’s team has been presented the ideal warm-up for the Big Dance. They’ve got a chance to get their sea legs back under them.
Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears have endured plenty of COVID-related hardships, too. Like Drew, Mulkey had a bout with the virus herself. The team’s schedule underwent a face lift, though probably not as drastic as the men’s team. Nevertheless, a much anticipated nonconference clash with UConn was scrapped, and the Big 12 slate revamped.
It’s led to a busy docket for Baylor and the other Big 12 women’s teams. The Lady Bears recently played four games over a nine-day stretch (all wins, by the way). These Generation Z kiddos work harder than you think.
Yes, stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Lady Bears rule the Big 12 — again. They’ve now won 11 conference titles in a row. To borrow a line from the classic mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, “these go to 11.” Sorry for the dated reference. The last time Baylor failed to win the conference, all the current players were in elementary school.
What’s more, the Lady Bears appear to be putting together a fierce finishing kick as the NCAA tournament draws nigh. NaLyssa Smith has been balling out, as one of the more multidimensional bigs you could ever hope to see. The complementary group of Moon Ursin, Queen Egbo, DiJonai Carrington and DiDi Richards have seemingly found the groove with their roles.
Baylor likely won’t be a No. 1 seed in the Alamo City installment of the NCAAs. Doesn’t matter. The Lady Bears are still more than capable of raising a fourth NCAA championship banner to the rafters of the Ferrell Center. They carry two significant factors in their favor. One, they know who they are. And two, they’re going to doggedly defend. (“This is the Way” — it’s not just Mandalorian, it’s Mulkey-lore-ian.)
Now, just because these Baylor teams can doesn’t mean they will. Can win it all? Sure. Will win it all? Who knows? Nothing in the NCAA tournament is guaranteed. Some serious contenders lurk, including the likes of Connecticut and Texas A&M on the women’s side and Gonzaga and Michigan among the men.
It’s also perfectly acceptable to lament what was lost in 2020. Baylor players like Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper, Devonte Bandoo and Freddie Gillespie didn’t get a do-over. Their chance at a championship (or another, in Cox’s case) vanished for good.
As we pause to reflect on a year’s journey through the pandemic, I submit that these 2020-21 Baylor teams stand tall as the perfect picture of perseverance. They’ve wobbled at times, but they’re still standing. They reflect hope. They bleed passion.
So, here’s hoping that this time they get a shot to play it all out.
The Basketball Gods kind of owe us that one.