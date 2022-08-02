Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Go ahead. Rip down the goalposts if you want. Baylor’s football season is still roughly a month away, but already Bear fans are celebrating a rather massive win.

When Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears on Monday, it was greeted in Waco with everything from squeals of glee to social media flexing to sighs of relief. Novosad had drawn the attention of many of college football’s bluebloods — you can make a convincing case that he's the most heavily-recruited QB Baylor has ever landed — so his decision to stick with Baylor potentially signals the BU program’s rise as an option for the nation’s most elite recruits.

Keep in mind, again, that Novosad didn’t change his mind, he only solidified his earlier choice. He first committed to Baylor last December, picking the Bears over the likes of Texas Tech, Colorado and Houston. But after Novosad tore it up at the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp, he was suddenly the belle of the ball. He landed offers from several big-name programs, including Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M. It’s perfectly understandable why he’d listen and be intrigued, why he might consider his options.

In the end, he stuck with his gut instinct.

Pardon this old Baptist’s analogy, but Novosad reaffirming his commitment to Baylor is a little like a believer rededicating their life to Christ. OK, stay with me as we walk down this aisle. A re-commitment is not completely necessary, but it sure makes everybody feel good (at least everyone in the Sic ‘Em Syndicate, anyway).

I’ll never begrudge a teenage kid changing his mind in the recruiting process. It’s a major decision. Moreover, this is still America, right? You have the right to change your opinion on anything, even if most folks remain firmly entrenched in their views and refuse to even entertain any other side of an argument.

That said, there’s a certain amount of wisdom for recruits to wait to make their commitment until they’re absolutely, 100-percent certain of their preferred destination. I realize commitments are non-binding, but there’s just something about that word that signifies permanence to me.

That’s no knock on Novosad, though. Again, his situation was kind of unique, in that his options expanded after his Elite 11 performance. So, yeah, knock yourself out. Think it over. Take some visits. Make the best decision for you. That makes total sense.

Baylor is just glad he opted to renew his vows, rather than file for divorce.

Recruiting has been described as an “inexact science” so often that the term has become cliché. I’m not scientist, but I think recruiting is a lot less physics or ecology or biology than it is perhaps chemistry. Coaches are out there in the recruiting lab, mixing up potions and substances in different combinations, and hoping the blend doesn’t blow up in their faces.

I’m on record as suggesting that recruiting rankings don’t matter, at least not until all the classes are re-ranked five years after a Signing Day, and I stick by that. It’s all guesswork, even among those diligent coaches trying to make very educated guesses. Signing Day grades and the number of stars affixed to a recruit matter a lot less than character and player development.

Nevertheless, Novosad (6-3, 185) is clearly a big get for Baylor. As a junior in 2021, he threw for 3,399 yards along with 40 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. And while everyone looks good on a highlight tape — they’re highlights, after all — a couple of things from Novosad’s film pop off the screen to me. One, he owns a lickety-split quick release. When he’s ready to throw, it’s out in a hurry. Doc Holliday wouldn’t even want a piece of this kid in a gunfight. He’s your huckleberry, Doc.

Secondly, give the guy a crack in the window and he’ll zip his iPad through it from 30 yards out. (Kids don’t carry Trapper Keepers anymore). Many QBs can be productive when they’re throwing to open receivers. But Novosad displays an impressive ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows of coverage while putting it right where it needs to be for his receivers. I call those “Only You” passes. Only you, my buddy, my BFF, has a chance to catch this one.

Once he arrives in Waco next year, Novosad should benefit from the mentorship of Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell. Novosad has said that his relationship with Bell factored heavily into his decision to come to Waco. Bell kept the lines of communication open with Novosad all throughout the recruiting process, and even retweeted Novosad’s occasional announcements of new offers from other rival schools, like A&M and Notre Dame.

That may feel like a little thing, but it reveals a deep understanding of how this whole recruiting game works. Bell once sat in those same shoes that Novosad is now. No, the China Spring product didn’t have the same range of D1 powerhouses banging down his door like the Dripping Springs slinger does, but he has been on both the giving and receiving end of a recruiting pitch. Obviously coaches want to win their personal recruiting battles, but they’re also trying to build real relationships with these kids, to show them that they care.

There’s a whole-package element to recruiting that takes into account facilities, a program’s track record, who else is signing with that school, the college’s educational offerings, and so forth. But for many kids, the relationship they build with the coaches trumps all.

Bell kept recruiting Novosad even after his initial commitment, and ultimately Novosad stayed loyal to Baylor. “100% Locked In!!! Let’s go Waco!” is how Novosad put it on Monday, in tweet form.

Oh, don’t worry Austin, Waco is going, all right. Going crazy. So much so that some of these Baylor fans really should be committed.

Big wins will do that to a fan base.