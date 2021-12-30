Brice Cherry: Baylor’s All-Bowl Team sparkles with gems

NEW ORLEANS — While Baylor might not be Alabama in terms of bowl history, it’s still not the first time the Bears have slipped on a pair of bowling shoes.
Baylor’s appearance in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl will mark the program’s 26th bowl trip in history. The Bears first played in a postseason contest in the 1949 Dixie Bowl in Birmingham, back when there were far fewer bowl games on the docket. (Also known as the Good Old Days.)
So, the Bears have been around the postseason block a time or two. I thought it might make for a fun experiment to craft Baylor’s All-Time Bowl Team. Meaning, what players at each position had the best bowl performances? This isn’t suggesting necessarily that these players are the best in school history at that spot (though they might be), it’s just signifying that for at least one memorable day during the holiday season they delivered the holly-jolliest of feelings to Bear backers.
Let’s make some player introductions.
Defense
DL — Andrew Melontree (1979 Peach). Grant Teaff’s first bowl win as head coach was fueled by the Bears’ feisty defense. Melontree, the game’s Defensive MVP, and his pals stymied Clemson to just 83 rushing yards.
DL — Chris McAllister (2012 Holiday). Baylor’s defense swarmed UCLA in an easy 49-26 win. The Bears dumped Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley six times for sacks, including two from McAllister, and held UCLA to only 33 rushing yards.
DL — Herb Adkins (1961 Gotham). Adkins started on both Baylor’s offensive and defensive lines while also playing special teams for the Bears, despite weighing in at around 180 pounds, he told the Victoria Advocate in 2011. Adkins and the Bears forced six Utah State fumbles and recovered five of them, and by the end of the game the face of Aggies’ All-American Merlin Olsen “kind of looked like a piece of hamburger meat. I worked him over pretty good,” Adkins told the Advocate.
LB — Mike Singletary (1979 Peach). The best defensive player in school history also makes the Bears’ All-Bowl Team. Singletary was as dominant as ever in BU’s 24-18 win over No. 18 Clemson, flying around like a bullet while leading Baylor to its first bowl win in 17 years.
LB — Reuben Saage (1957 Sugar). Saage delivered one of the most clutch plays in a game full of them for the Bears. His recovery of All-American Johnny Majors’ fumble in the fourth quarter led to the Bears’ winning touchdown in a monumental 13-7 victory.
LB — Ray Berry (1986 Bluebonnet). Berry and the Bears snapped Colorado’s Wishbone offense in two, limiting the Buffaloes to just 77 yards in the first three quarters of a 21-9 Baylor win. Berry led the charge, tallying 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a fumble recovery that set up Baylor’s final score. He was the game’s MVP.
LB — Elliott Coffey (2011 Alamo Bowl). OK, I know that this shootout against Washington didn’t feature much defense. But that wasn’t a reflection on Coffey, who was everywhere, making 15 tackles while being named the game’s Defensive MVP.
DB — Del Shofner (1957 Sugar). Like many in his era, Shofner played both ways. And he excelled as a ball carrier and punter in Baylor’s 13-7 win over No. 2 Tennessee, still the Bears’ highest-ranked bowl win. But Shofner saved his most eye-popping plays for defense. The late, great Dave Campbell wrote that Shofner “tackled like a demon” in the Bears’ impressive win. He also came up with a dynamic interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the first half, taking the ball away from Volunteers All-American end Buddy Cruze. Shofner was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
DB — Vann McElroy (1980 Cotton). Though Baylor lost, 30-2, to ninth-ranked Alabama, it wasn’t due to a lack of effort from a tough BU defense. McElroy, an All-SWC safety, made 12 stops in the loss.
DB — Thomas Everett (1985 Liberty). A two-time SWC Defensive Player of the Year and the ‘86 Jim Thorpe Award winner, Everett spearheaded a superb defensive effort from the Bears in a 21-7 win over LSU. The Bears limited the Tigers to no offensive touchdowns, as LSU’s only TD came on a punt return.
DB — Orion Stewart (2015 Russell Athletic). In an authoritative Baylor win over North Carolina, Stewart produced seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Such a performance greased the wheels for a splendid senior year for the safety the next season, when he made six interceptions.
Offense
QB — Charlie Brewer (2018 Texas). From old-school legends like Larry Isbell and Don Trull to 1980s icons like Cody Carlson on into the modern age with Robert Griffin III and Bryce Petty, Baylor quarterbacks have submitted some blazing bowl efforts. But none better than ol’ Chuckie Comeback. Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 109 and another score in the Bears’ 45-38 win over Vanderbilt. As John Werner wrote in the Trib game story, “Brewer hit crucial passes, made gutty runs, and sometimes made nothing into game-changing plays.” Afterward, Brewer donned a cowboy hat as the game’s well-deserved MVP.
RB — Terrance Ganaway (2011 Alamo). Wait, this just in from the sideline. I’m being told that the Bears just scored another Alamo Bowl touchdown. On a day filled with incredible offensive outputs, none shone brighter than Ganaway, who went for 200 yards and five scores, including an 89-yarder. He was one of three Bears to rush for 100 or more in a 67-56 win, along with Jarred Salubi and Tevin Reese.
RB — Johnny Jefferson (2015 Russell Athletic). With Baylor out of quarterbacks, Art Briles brilliantly trotted out the single wing against North Carolina. The end result was an FBS bowl-record 645 yards for the Bears. Jefferson was the most profitable recipient, rushing for a career-high 299 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 49-38 win.
WR — James Ingram (1963 Bluebonnet). Ingram hauled in 11 catches for 163 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from Trull as the Bears slipped past LSU, 14-7. That’s an especially big-time effort in an era when passing wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.
WR — Gerald McNeil (1983 Bluebonnet). Though the Bears were dumped by future Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, 24-14, McNeil did all he could to keep the Bears in it. The All-American snagged 10 passes for 163 yards and both of the Bears’ TDs.
WR — Melvin Bonner (1992 John Hancock). Game MVP Bonner brought in touchdown catches of 61 and 69 yards, lifting the Bears to a 20-15 win over No. 22 Arizona and ensuring a win in the final game of Teaff’s legendary career.
WR — KD Cannon (2016 Cactus). Cannon sent interim coach Jim Grobe out a winner by bringing in a whopping 14 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears bashed Boise State, 31-12. Not surprisingly, Cannon was named the game’s Offensive MVP.
OL — Bill Glass (1957 Sugar). Offensive line’s a little harder to pick, right? But there was no breaking Glass, even in the case of emergency. The future first-round NFL pick undoubtedly played a major role in the Bears’ upset of No. 2 Tennessee.
OL — Bobby Crenshaw (1963 Bluebonnet Bowl). Crenshaw, a rugged All-Southwest Conference tackle, helped the brutish Bears shove around LSU on their way to a 14-7 triumph.
OL — Cyril Richardson (2012 Holiday Bowl). The Bears ran it right down UCLA’s throat, to the tune of 67 carries for 303 yards, and the Bruins were powerless to stop them. Give Outland Trophy finalist Richardson a game ball for sure.
OL — Spencer Drango (2015 Russell Athletic.) You’d better believe this team will include at least two linemen from that bowl-record rushing performance against the Tar Heels. Drango, a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and unanimous consensus All-American as a senior, seems like a good place to start.
OL — Kyle Fuller (2015 Russell Athletic). One of the best centers in Baylor history, Fuller twice helped the Bears lead the Big 12 in rushing. The smarting Tar Heels can understand why.
Specialists
P — Spencer Roth (2011 Alamo Bowl). The Bears needed to punt only twice in this offensive explosion, but Roth made sure they flipped the field nicely. He boomed punts of 53 and 51 yards for an average of 52 per kick.
K — Aaron Jones (2011 Alamo Bowl). The Stork was never an albatross for the Bears. He accounted for 10 of Baylor’s 67 points in its win over Washington, going 7-of-7 on PATs along with a 42-yard field goal.