Brice Cherry: Baylor’s All-Bowl Team sparkles with gems

NEW ORLEANS — While Baylor might not be Alabama in terms of bowl history, it’s still not the first time the Bears have slipped on a pair of bowling shoes.

Baylor’s appearance in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl will mark the program’s 26th bowl trip in history. The Bears first played in a postseason contest in the 1949 Dixie Bowl in Birmingham, back when there were far fewer bowl games on the docket. (Also known as the Good Old Days.)

So, the Bears have been around the postseason block a time or two. I thought it might make for a fun experiment to craft Baylor’s All-Time Bowl Team. Meaning, what players at each position had the best bowl performances? This isn’t suggesting necessarily that these players are the best in school history at that spot (though they might be), it’s just signifying that for at least one memorable day during the holiday season they delivered the holly-jolliest of feelings to Bear backers.

Let’s make some player introductions.

Defense