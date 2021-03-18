Brice Cherry: Baylor track dials up greatest hits at indoor nationals

But she outran the butterflies, and then some.

“To be honest, I went into the race very anxious about everything,” Nugent said. “Since my anxiety got so much, I started doubting myself. But going into the race, I was like, I just need to run my race and nobody else’s race. So, I went in there, I was focused and locked-in and then I executed everything my coaches have been telling me.”

Nugent was busting it so fast that she actually tripped after finishing the race and traveling up the banked part of the track to the padding at the end of the runway. Then she jogged over to Harbour and gave him a warm, happy hug.

Baylor’s final national title performance was delivered by fifth-year senior Aaliyah Miller in the 800. Miller went wire to wire to win in a personal-best and meet-record time of 2:00.69.

She was ranked fifth coming into the meet, but everyone always knew that Miller had this kind of talent. She was slowed early in her career by a stress fracture, but she’s obviously running better than ever now.

Her win also reflected the perfect execution of a plan. Miller shot out at the start and set a hot pace, signaling to the field, “If you want this win, you’re going to have to catch me.”

They couldn’t catch her.