Brice Cherry: Baylor track dials up greatest hits at indoor nationals

Whenever Todd Harbour forecasts his team’s chances at a particular conference or national meet, he often uses the phrase, “If we can all hit …”
That’s a big if.
Last week, the Baylor track and field teams turned that if into a when. As in, “when we all hit, it’s going to be some kind of a special day.”
OK, if you want to get technical about it, they didn’t all hit. But when you qualify for the NCAA meet in six events and bring home national championships in three of them, that’s a rather successful ratio. You can’t ask for much more than that.
“That’s probably about all we could have squeezed out of them,” Harbour said. “I was just proud of them. I think this gives us some momentum going into outdoors now. I think it will get all of our athletes fired up, men and women, to know that we can be even better outdoor. We battled through COVID and all this stuff that we’ve gone through, makes it even that more precious. We’re thankful to the Lord, for sure, we’re very humble and thankful.”
Nobody blinked when KC Lighftoot won the national title in the pole vault. That was the least surprising result of the entire meet. The Baylor junior had assembled the greatest indoor season of any collegiate pole vaulter in history and entered the meet as the prohibitive favorite.
But that still shouldn’t take away from his first NCAA title. Trust me, this kid is going places. There is an excellent chance you could see Lightfoot, who set facility and meet records by clearing 19-51/2 on his way to the win, representing the United States in the Olympics later this year.
Baylor’s other two NCAA titles didn’t necessarily come out of nowhere, but they still required breakthrough performances from two amazing athletes.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Ackera Nugent mowed down the track like the hurdles weren’t even there. Baylor’s freshman from Jamaica breezed to a time of 7.92 seconds to surge to the gold. The race favorite, Texas senior Chanel Brissett, finished third at 8.01.
Nugent’s win stunned the ESPN announcer calling the race on television. He called Brissett’s name three times during that 60 meters, and didn’t mention Nugent’s name until she crossed the line in first. “Man, and the upsets just keep on coming!” the announcer said.
Harbour was less surprised.
“I saw her last three hurdles she did in warm-ups, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s ready to fly.’ And she did, she looked just like she did at conference in the prelims,” Harbour said.
Nugent didn’t necessarily envision the win as she set up in the blocks. She was nervous as all get-out for her first NCAA final.
But she outran the butterflies, and then some.
“To be honest, I went into the race very anxious about everything,” Nugent said. “Since my anxiety got so much, I started doubting myself. But going into the race, I was like, I just need to run my race and nobody else’s race. So, I went in there, I was focused and locked-in and then I executed everything my coaches have been telling me.”
Nugent was busting it so fast that she actually tripped after finishing the race and traveling up the banked part of the track to the padding at the end of the runway. Then she jogged over to Harbour and gave him a warm, happy hug.
Baylor’s final national title performance was delivered by fifth-year senior Aaliyah Miller in the 800. Miller went wire to wire to win in a personal-best and meet-record time of 2:00.69.
She was ranked fifth coming into the meet, but everyone always knew that Miller had this kind of talent. She was slowed early in her career by a stress fracture, but she’s obviously running better than ever now.
Her win also reflected the perfect execution of a plan. Miller shot out at the start and set a hot pace, signaling to the field, “If you want this win, you’re going to have to catch me.”
They couldn’t catch her.
“I did feel pretty confident,” Miller said. “I knew I had the fastest 400-meter splits out of everybody, a lot of them are milers. I knew if I just strung it out and get it from the gun, nobody would probably go out with me. And then seeing that gap would hopefully get them mentally. I just had to really focus on myself. I didn’t want to make any one girl bigger than who they actually were.
“I trusted my training, I trusted coach, I trusted what the trainers were telling me, which is me going out there and executing the race plan like I’ve always wanted to the entire season. It was an unbelievable, surreal feeling. When I crossed the finish line, I was shocked. Oh my gosh.”
Baylor’s three gold medals marked a return to glory for a proud program. Remember, long before any other team on campus claimed an NCAA title in anything, the Bears were climbing to the top of the medal stand in track and field. (Yeah, we’re talking individual NCAA titles, not a team title. Still a big deal.)
It also gives Baylor a rabbit to chase for the outdoor season, which for most of the athletes will begin Friday at UTSA’s Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio.
If they can all hit (again), what a season it should be.
***
It’s going to be a monster weekend in Waco, in more ways than one.
But one (massive) reason is the return of the Monster Trucks.
The Heart of Texas Speedway has teamed with 2Xtreme Racing to bring a “Monster Truck Chaos 2021” event to its track on Saturday. Gates will open at 11 a.m., and the action goes from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event promises “tons of high-flying, ground-pounding action.” And get this — they’re going to attempt a backflip in a Monster Truck. Um … what? Whatever the flippin’ outcome may be, that seems worth the price of admission.
Tickets can be purchased at wacomonstertruckshow.com or attendstar.com/monster-chaos-waco.
All I really want to know is whether they’ll let me borrow one of the trucks. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve wanted one while sitting in construction traffic on or near I-35.
***
When Mamodou Diene played basketball at Baylor from 2005-09, he earned the nickname “the Mayor” because he was so ubiquitous and well-loved around town.
Now he has another title: The Professional Coach.
Diene will serve as head coach for the Waco Royals, a startup professional basketball team that will tip off its inaugural season on April 9. The Royals have been staging tryouts and practices in recent months, and are looking forward to getting it rolling in The Basketball League (TBL), a minor league which features 34 teams scattered about the country.
Diene is a former Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year winner, and still ranks sixth in Baylor history in career blocked shots. The 7-foot-1 big man from Senegal has remained a familiar face around Waco even after his time at Baylor wrapped. He coached at Vanguard for several years and works with Visiting Angels, a group that provides home care to senior citizens.
It should be fun to see how the Royals fare in season one. For my money, it was wise to hook up with Diene, who knows the game and should cast a commanding (yet approachable) presence on the sideline.