Brice Cherry: Baylor's 'culture of joy' leads to happiest of finishes

Scott Drew deserves so much credit for blending a successful strategy around his personnel. He gave his bountiful backcourt free reign to fire away from 3-point range. And why not? He’s blessed with some smooth shooters. This year Final Four wasn’t just the final mini-tournament of the season, it was a most fitting appellation for the best backcourt in all of the land. Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler were THE Final Four writ large.

“We say it all the time, we think we're the best guards in the nation,” Butler said. “We went up against some highly touted guards. They're explosive. They have Drew Timme. And we want to be the best guards in the nation. And I think we proved that tonight.”

For a time at the start of the game, it felt as though Baylor couldn’t miss. The Bears sank their first four 3-pointers of the night in busting out to a 16-4 lead.

However, this wasn’t just a case of one great offensive team outgunning another. These Bears were far from a collection of shooters and nothing else. Shoot, no. No, I mean it. “Shoot, no” is the way these bad hombres approach the defensive end of the court, led by Mitchell, the National Defensive Player of the Year.