Brice Cherry: Baylor's 'culture of joy' leads to happiest of finishes

INDIANAPOLIS — All season long, Baylor has embraced what it calls a “culture of joy.”
It’s an idea that, as any old Baptist knows, isn’t driven by circumstances. Happiness is conditional, joy is deeper. It’s eternal.
But given the conditions, feel free to cut loose and enjoy yourselves, you happy little Bears. It’s entirely warranted. For you are national champions.
Wow, right?
Baylor was a most deserving champion. It encountered a historically great Gonzaga team and made the Zags look almost ordinary for much of the night. Turns out that when you (A) make a lot of baskets, and (B) stop the other team from getting baskets, it’s a highly successful formula. Who knew?
And the Bears followed that formula all year. Heck, if much of the team hadn’t come down with COVID-19 in February, it might’ve been the Bears – not the Zags — who were playing for a perfect season.
Perfect-schmerfect, though. For Baylor, it doesn’t get much better than this.
This was the matchup everyone wanted. It’s the one the country anticipated back in December, only to shake their collective heads in disgust when COVID-19 claimed the game as another victim. In the early stages, though, Baylor threatened to pocket a stunning blowout over the top-seeded, undefeated Zags.
Scott Drew deserves so much credit for blending a successful strategy around his personnel. He gave his bountiful backcourt free reign to fire away from 3-point range. And why not? He’s blessed with some smooth shooters. This year Final Four wasn’t just the final mini-tournament of the season, it was a most fitting appellation for the best backcourt in all of the land. Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler were THE Final Four writ large.
“We say it all the time, we think we're the best guards in the nation,” Butler said. “We went up against some highly touted guards. They're explosive. They have Drew Timme. And we want to be the best guards in the nation. And I think we proved that tonight.”
For a time at the start of the game, it felt as though Baylor couldn’t miss. The Bears sank their first four 3-pointers of the night in busting out to a 16-4 lead.
However, this wasn’t just a case of one great offensive team outgunning another. These Bears were far from a collection of shooters and nothing else. Shoot, no. No, I mean it. “Shoot, no” is the way these bad hombres approach the defensive end of the court, led by Mitchell, the National Defensive Player of the Year.
All along, I figured that Baylor would be well equipped to make Gonzaga work for buckets more than it had all season. The Bears not only made the Zags work, they pulverized them with such pesky intensity that it seemed to shake Mark Few’s team and melt some of their confidence. Remember, this was a historically efficient Gonzaga team. But they struggled to even get into their sets, thanks to the heavy perimeter pressure of not just those dogged BU guards but the likes of Mark Vital, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua as well.
Yes, this was one great team. A complete team. A worthy champion.
But if you’re a Baylor fan, what you really had to appreciate was that they were also a bunch of good guys. Class acts. People you could root for.
They end every game with a prayer. That’s a longstanding tradition under Drew, and it points back to that “culture of joy.” If you’ve been to Sunday School more than few times, you’ve probably heard that JOY also acts as an acronym, a priority list of how you’re supposed to orient your life. That being Jesus, Others, and You. Always last, you are.
“A lot of joy in the locker room, for sure,” Drew said. “But our joy is Jesus, others, yourself. It’s so tough to put other people in front of you. And teams that do that are obviously more successful. And our guys, I think, their love for each other … they deserve all that they’re getting.”
This team reflected that beautiful selflessness and humility better than anyone.
Joy runs deep. Joy lasts. Joy never ends. It’s there when you most need it.
Happiness is fleeting, and circumstance-driven. It comes and goes.
But for Scott Drew’s Bears, joy and happiness have united in the most satisfying way they could have ever dreamed. They’re the champs, at long last, fulfilling a bold, truly unfathomable prophecy that Drew uttered in his introductory press conference at Baylor back in 2003.