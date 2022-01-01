Brice Cherry: Baylor's defenders brought the (needed) salt to a Sugar party

NEW ORLEANS — Sometimes you need a little salt to balance out all that Sugar.
It’s kind of like one of those famous Creole pralines. Trust me, I know, I ate one at halftime. (For research, of course.) The hint of salt provided by the pecans helps to accentuate the candy’s natural sweetness.
As college defenses go, they don’t come much saltier than the ol’ Baylor Bears these days.
Sixth-ranked Baylor absolutely needed that type of salty, gritty and ultimately dynamic defensive effort to preserve a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday night at the Superdome. Such helmet-knocking heroism was required on a night when the Bear offense often weaved around aimlessly like a Bourbon Street pedestrian suffering from a New Year’s hangover.
This is why Baylor brought Dave Aranda here. For a moment such as this.
Remember this time two years ago? Baylor lost that Sugar Bowl showing to Georgia, 26-14, then lost its head coach Matt Rhule to the NFL six days later. But if you’ll recall, the very next team to play in that Superdome was led in part by a stone-faced, furrowed-browed defensive coordinator named Aranda, who oversaw a pack of LSU Tigers that played smart and left the other guys smarting with their heavy licks. That defense helped LSU cap off a national championship season.
Little did anyone know at the time that Aranda would soon be headed to Waco, where he’d end up fitting in like a Dr Pepper in a frosted mug.
These Bears have been remade in Aranda’s likeness. They’re smart. They’re resilient. And they’re so utterly defensive-minded, so reliant and trusting of that unit, that it affects how they approach play calls on the other side of the ball. Put it like this: When you know your defense is fully capable of holding an opponent out of the end zone even in a short-field situation, you’re even more likely to gamble on fourth down offensively.
If Baylor’s defense earned the save in the Big 12 championship game, it tallied the win in this Sugar shakedown. Name a Baylor defender, any defender, and he made a big play at some point or another. JT Woods, aka the Heartbreak Kid, started rearranging the ventricles and aortas of those raucous Rebel fans from the very beginning of the game. Woods delivered two timely interceptions in Baylor’s win, the second of which set up the Bears’ final, icing touchdown.
Say it with me: That’s what Aranda likes to call “complementary football.”
Baylor’s pass rushers compiled a staggering 10-pack of sacks, so many that the Bears could never fit them all in the overhead bin to carry back to Waco. Didn’t matter who was back there at quarterback for Ole Miss, NFL-bound starter Matt Corral or plucky backup Luke Altmeyer, the Bears made life for both of them miserable. They didn’t just win the line of scrimmage. They planted their flag in it and claimed it as Baylor Nation. They owned it.
Let’s pause here and offer up a prayer of recovery for Corral. Nobody wants to see a kid get hurt, least of all one who could’ve opted out of the Rebels’ bowl game but instead chose to opt in, risking his professional future for the sake of his teammates and his school. Matt, we’re rooting for you.
But Baylor didn’t set out to hurt Corral. It was just a byproduct of Ole Miss’s failure to protect him (or Altmeyer, for that matter).
Fittingly, Baylor’s defense actually matched the Ole Miss offense in terms of point produced. The first touchdown of the game came courtesy of defensive back Al Walcott, whose 96-yard interception return early in the second quarter electrified the New Orleans night and, even more importantly, the BU sideline.
Pour one out for Terrel Bernard, too. Bernard deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as none other than Mike Singletary among the best linebackers, the best defensive players, in BU history. And that’s rather revered company, is it not?
In his final game, Bernard delivered a performance for the ages. How about this line? Seventeen tackles, 11 of the solo variety, two sacks, two tackles for losses, and a pass break-up. Oh, and a well-deserved Most Outstanding Player honor. Not too shabby for Clay Johnston’s former backup.
One reason Bernard makes so many plays is that he sees them coming before they actually happen. That’s a testament to both his instincts and his preparation. But it also speaks to his deep belief in the Baylor Way. I can’t help but think way back to last July, when a nattily-attired Bernard addressed the media at AT&T Stadium for Big 12 Media Days. He spoke of how cool it would be for the Bears to return to Jerryworld later in the year for the Big 12 championship game. As he spoke, you could tell that Bernard wasn’t just dreaming. He truly believed what he was saying.
Such belief permeates the entire Baylor sideline, and it comes from the top down. In the wildest of game moments, Aranda casts an unflappable presence. He never seems rattled. So, why wouldn’t his defenders follow the same pattern?
Typically, in any type of conference championship game or bowl game, the MVP honor always goes to a guy who scored a lot of touchdowns. Like the Heisman, it’s an offensive award. Quite often, a quarterback’s award. But for this team, for this time, it couldn’t have gone to anyone but a defensive guy.
Baylor talks a lot about wanting to play RVO, that is Reliable, Violent Offense. Certainly nobody on the BU team embodies that idea better than running back (and former linebacker) Abram Smith, who’s tougher sober than you are with a 12-pack of beers in you.