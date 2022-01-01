Brice Cherry: Baylor's defenders brought the (needed) salt to a Sugar party

Little did anyone know at the time that Aranda would soon be headed to Waco, where he’d end up fitting in like a Dr Pepper in a frosted mug.

These Bears have been remade in Aranda’s likeness. They’re smart. They’re resilient. And they’re so utterly defensive-minded, so reliant and trusting of that unit, that it affects how they approach play calls on the other side of the ball. Put it like this: When you know your defense is fully capable of holding an opponent out of the end zone even in a short-field situation, you’re even more likely to gamble on fourth down offensively.

If Baylor’s defense earned the save in the Big 12 championship game, it tallied the win in this Sugar shakedown. Name a Baylor defender, any defender, and he made a big play at some point or another. JT Woods, aka the Heartbreak Kid, started rearranging the ventricles and aortas of those raucous Rebel fans from the very beginning of the game. Woods delivered two timely interceptions in Baylor’s win, the second of which set up the Bears’ final, icing touchdown.

Say it with me: That’s what Aranda likes to call “complementary football.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}