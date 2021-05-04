Brice Cherry: Baylor's Rhoades follows own path when hiring coaches

So back to present day, and Nicki Collen. This is exactly why I tend to give Mack the benefit of the doubt in terms of the Lady Bears hire. Unlike the rest of us, he interviewed her at length (we’ll get that chance) and obviously came away inspired.

“It was a combination of many things,” Rhoades said. “Probably the highlights are her faith, which is a big part of her journey and aligns with our Christian values. I could see she had great passion for her family. The passion and empathy and love she had for her players. She’s all in. She’s all in with her players.

“Her intellect and humility — that’s such a great combination. I think that makes a lifelong learner. Finally, her basketball mind, her basketball IQ, and the breadth of experience she has had at the college and pro level. Those are the things that really stand out.”

In some ways, Collen’s task is harder than either of the football coaches that Rhoades has hired. In other ways, it’s easier. The former coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream inherits the keys of a Lady Bear program that has operated at an elite national level for a long time. Of course, the architect for that elitism has left town, as Kim Mulkey departed for LSU.