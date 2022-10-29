Brice Cherry: Bear units whisper to one another, 'You complete me'

LUBBOCK — Even if Patrick Mahomes had shed his red-and-black hoodie and slipped on a Red Raider jersey, it still would’ve been hard for Texas Tech to match Baylor’s completion percentage.

This was as complete a performance as these Bears have managed all season.

Yes, I know Texas Tech made it extremely interesting. But it’s the 2022 version of the Big 12. Did you expect anything different?

Despite a slight case of the hiccups in the second half, Baylor’s 45-17 road win over Texas Tech before a sold-out crowd of 60,705 in a Saturday night game at AT&T Jones Stadium will go down as the truest example of what a team win is supposed to resemble.

Even more than Baptist preachers lean on “three points and a poem,” college football coaches evangelize with the sermon of “complementary football.” It means each of the three units work in concert to help one another, with defensive stops leading to big plays by the special teams before passing the baton to the offense for touchdowns.

When it actually works in reality and not just in theory, it’s a beautiful thing to behold. (OK, at least for Baylor fans. Not so much for those Texas Tech supporters, whose postgame mood matched their Blackout-inspired garb. At least for the Tech fans who stuck around to the end.)

On some level, Joey McGuire had to admire what the likes of Matt Jones, Dillon Doyle and counterparts accomplished. After all, the Texas Tech head coach used to guide those Baylor linebackers, as recently as a year ago.

This was best-case scenario for the Baylor defense, at least for the majority of the game. The Bears made things incredibly uncomfortable for Tech freshman quarterback Behren Morton with a vigorous push up front. On the back end, Baylor’s beleaguered defensive backs bounced around and played with the ideal blend of anticipation and action.

Meanwhile, Baylor’s big guys in the trenches won the line of scrimmage on the other side, too. They imposed their will, clearing wide swaths of running room for Richard Reese, who often had five or six yards (a full head of steam) before a Tech tackler even touched him.

Tech fans may have supplied the tortillas, but those Baylor lineman brought the beef.

Like a hungry college student on 2-for-1 Taco Tuesday, Reese was the beneficiary of those hard-working guys in the kitchen. The freshman back from Bellville continued his season-long march toward his inevitable win as Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He carried 36 times for 148 yards and three big touchdowns. (Someday I hope to hear what Reese’s voice sounds like. He hasn’t conducted an interview all season, as Baylor football has a policy of shielding freshmen from us sharks in the media.)

Even as the feisty Red Raiders stormed back to pull within a touchdown in the second half, Baylor still showed the brilliance of the complementary football approach.

To start the third quarter, the Baylor defensive line applied the pressure and cornerback Mark Milton jumped the route on a pass from the freshman Morton for the slick pick. The Baylor offense said, thank you very much, and converted the takeaway into scoreboard points, which I’ve heard are a lot more valuable than bitcoin. Six plays following the Milton snag, Reese plowed into the end zone on a 1-yard TD.

The Tech charge ensued. The Red Raiders pulled all the way to within 24-17 when Morton slipped out of the grasp of Baylor’s TJ Franklin on his way to an 8-yard TD run at the 2:46 mark of the third quarter.

Baylor fans were undoubtedly sweating. This was far too close for comfort.

But what happened next represented a substantial step forward in the development of the 2022 Baylor Bears. Basically, they got back to what worked before. That is, you do your part, I’ll do mine, and together we’ll get it done.

Reese kept the chains moving. The BU defense continued to wreak havoc, with both pressure and poise. Even the special teams got involved. Isaac Power delivered a punt — a punt, wait, what’s that? I’ve heard of those before — that Baylor managed to down at the Tech 9-yard line.

On the very next play after the punt, Baylor’s AJ McCarty stepped in front of a pass from Red Raider backup quarterback Tyler Shough. McCarty casually strolled into the end zone for the 18-yard pick-six, putting the game on ice like a cooler full of brewskies at the tailgate party.

That was one of five interceptions for the Baylor defense, to go along with six sacks.

So, who gets the game ball? One of those pickpockets, or maybe one of the sack-masters?

How about a burly blocker? Or the forward-marching Reese? Or quarterback Blake Shapen, who completed 63 percent of his passes, scrambled effectively, and didn’t throw a pick?

Better split up that game ball, because everyone had a piece of this one.