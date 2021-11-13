Brice Cherry: Bears carried fire, now they must hold onto it

One guy who’s clearly in the majority, one guy who gets it, is Gerry Bohanon. Baylor’s junior quarterback suffered his worst game of the season in last week’s loss to the Frogs. In such moments, your mind can become your worst enemy. Doubt creeps in, along with his equally toxic pals Disgust, Anger and Self-Loathing.

Bohanon dismissed them all, and got back to work. He didn’t play flawlessly against the Sooners — who does? — but his rugged running turned out to be Baylor’s most effective plays of the day, whether they came on designed keepers or improvisational scrambles. Moreover, he showed toughness. Leadership. And, dare I say it, belief.

After the game, I asked him about it. Again, from his perspective, that TCU game sucked. No other way to put it. So, did his belief ever waver?

“We go into every game knowing, we’re the best team, and we can win,” Bohanon said. “On my Instagram they posted a practice picture of us. One day it was just offense and some coaches in there, and I’m quoted, ‘Believe.’ I always tell those guys just believe.

“Once you have that belief, then anything is possible. We have the athletic ability. We have the coaches. We have the culture. Everything is there. So, go out there and do it.”