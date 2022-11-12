Brice Cherry: Bears deliver a dud, but give Kansas State its due

Someone forgot to tell Baylor that for a blackout game, it didn’t have to remove all electricity and energy from the building.

With a home night game, a (mostly) full stadium and a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game still very much in their grasp, the Bears couldn’t have asked for a better scenario. But Kansas State stole the show with its life-sucking 31-3 win on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

That’s really what happened. This is where you’re going to expect me to break down all the areas where Baylor stumbled and bumbled and disappointingly dropped the ball. And, sure, I guess we’ll get into that.

But as ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt says, sometimes you just get got. Too often as journalists in our attempt to explain and evaluate what went wrong for the “good guys” for the hometown audience, we fail to truly dole out the proper credit to the opponent. Not this time.

Kansas State won this game far more than Baylor lost it. The Wildcats outbaylored Baylor at its own game. They controlled the line of scrimmage, ran the ball with authority, milked the clock of every last tick, and created worlds of problems with their defense. They did everything Baylor’s done so well over the past month, but on this night they did it a whole heck of a lot better.

Chris Klieman’s team exuded efficiency and preparedness. It really didn’t even matter which quarterback K-State had in the game, the shifty Adrian Martinez or the strong-armed Will Howard. For the night, those two QBs combined to connect on 74 percent of their passes.

The beautiful tapestry Baylor had weaved on offense over the past month came unraveled at the hands of the K-State defenders, who just kept pulling and pulling and pulling on the thread. By the end the Bears were naked and exposed. Here’s a look at Baylor’s drive chart on the night: Interception, Punt, Punt, Field Goal, Turnover on Downs, Punt, Turnover on Downs, Turnover on Downs, Interception. Yecch. Looks like the Wildcats revoked the driver’s license of the Bears.

It was a thoroughly dominant performance by Kansas State, which with the victory thrust itself into prime position to potentially join TCU in an all-purple Big 12 championship game at season’s end. Give it up for the Wildcats, who have bounced back in a big way from each of their three losses this season.

As far as Baylor goes, who knows what to make of these guys? The 2022 Bears are harder to read than Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Baylor couldn’t muster anything offensively, and in the process the Bears put entirely too much pressure on the defense to try to keep them in the game. That’s not complementary football, more like conflicting football.

If you looked just at Baylor’s yards-per-carry on the night — 4.5 — you might get the impression that the Bears ran the ball OK. Yeah, I guess. But they busted nothing long, as the Bears’ longest run of the night traveled a mere 14 yards.

Then, of course as the game progressed and K-State widened the lead, Baylor had to abandon the running attack and try to make more plays in the passing game. That was a hot mess, to say the least.

Blake Shapen did not play well. Somewhere between Shank and Shipwreck in the dictionary, you could find Shapen. He threw two interceptions, and though one of them hit his intended target Josh Cameron in the hands, the pass sailed high and didn’t give Cameron much of a chance. That proved to be a problem all night for Shapen, as the accuracy just wasn’t there.

It’s one night, but then it isn’t. Shapen has vacillated somewhere between “just OK” and “pretty good” all season, when the expectation from many Baylor fans probably hovered around “this kid’s gonna be the next great Baylor QB.”

Perhaps those expectations weren’t fair for a first-year starter, I don’t know. And perhaps Shapen will still fulfill that billing before his time in Waco is through. But at this point, it’s fair to wonder. Honestly, it’s fair to doubt. And the bandwagon of Baylor fans crying, “We should’ve kept Gerry (Bohanon)!” will probably grow in number, at least for another week.

Who knows what Baylor team will show up for TCU? You could make a convincing case that the Bears were playing as well as any team in the conference, including the Frogs, during their three-game winning streak prior to this K-State stinker. Two straight road wins deserve praise, no matter who you’re playing.

But who you’re playing matters, too. Maybe this Baylor team is that second-tier Big 12 squad that can beat the likes of Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, but is going to struggle against the better teams in the conference.

Nobody would’ve guessed this at the start of the year, but when you look at Baylor’s schedule now, it’s pretty clear that it’s back-loaded with the best three teams in the conference at the end of the year: Kansas State, TCU and Texas. On Saturday against those Wildcats, it was an absolute mismatch.

K-State won it. But Baylor couldn’t get out of its own way, either. The Bears didn’t give themselves a fighting chance.

Said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle, “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. We didn’t play good football.”

Both Doyle and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams talked about trying to learn from this one, and then flush it and move on.

“It’s the 24-hour rule, that’s big in football,” Doyle said. “You win a game, it’s 24 hours, you turn it over, and then it’s the next thing. When you lose a game, you eat it, you box it up, and then you move on. This hurts for everybody. Obviously everybody knows what’s on the line, probably too much. And you just box it and move on. It’s really hard to do, but it’s the same in life.”

Following the game, Baylor coach Dave Aranda naturally gave K-State its due. The coach also thanked the crowd for showing up in earnest for this game.

The blackout deal was student-inspired, and well-executed, as the vast majority of folks showed up in black shirts and hoodies and jackets. By the fourth quarter, though, when the game was well out of reach for Baylor, the crowd had thinned considerably.

Black is slimming.

Even more so: When the home deal delivers a dud.