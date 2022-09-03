Brice Cherry: Bears gave glimpses of identity (even in an expected blowout)

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

How often does a first impression tell you everything you need to know about someone?

Never, right? And yet if you pay attention to the clues, you can still learn quite a bit.

In Baylor’s season-opening 69-10 blitzing of UAlbany, everything we thought would happen happened. The Bears beat the dog out of the visiting Great Danes, as you’d expect when a Power 5 team plays an FCS opponent. But just because the outcome was expected didn’t prevent it from also being revealing. Again, you just kind of have to know where to look.

Earlier in the week, Baylor coach Dave Aranda spoke about wanting to establish an identity, as one of his chief missions for opening day. I tend to think identities — especially those belong to football teams — reveal themselves over time, over the course of a long season. But a quick glance at Baylor’s school ID badge can provide a few hints of who these 2022 Bears might really be.

A few observations:

* Blake Shapen should be Baylor’s best pure passer since Bryce Petty. Look, this is Shapen’s team now, and that’s good news for Bear fans. We got glimpses of this sophomore swamp slinger last year, but it’s a whole different ball game when you’re the QB1. There is more pressure, yet also more freedom and, sometimes, more confidence.

Shapen’s ability to flick darts and hit bull’s-eyes should open up a new dimension of Jeff Grimes’s offense. It’ll change the way teams defend Baylor, thus creating new gaps and holes elsewhere. Again, you might say, well, it was just Albany. But ball is ball, and here’s what this game revealed (or at least amplified): Shapen, when given time, can drop a marble into a thimble from 40 yards away. (Maybe his post-college job will be doing trick shots for Dude Perfect).

He flashed that remarkable accuracy on his first touchdown pass of the season. With ample time to survey the field, Shapen patiently waited for his receiver to break free — or break free just enough — and then flung a 47-yard rainbow where only Monaray Baldwin could nab it. Amazon Prime couldn’t have delivered it any better.

Then at the end of the first half, Shapen demonstrated that most essential QB1 skill of being a true field general. He efficiently led the Bears downfield on a perfectly executed two-minute drill. He checked down and calmly took what the defense gave him when necessary, but also showed toughness and aggressiveness, especially when it mattered. With the ball at the Albany 1-yard-line and just one second left in the half, Aranda (not surprisingly) opted to go for the touchdown instead of a chip-shot field goal. Shapen rewarded his coach’s trust by sacrificing his body and hustling for the pylon on a gutsy touchdown run. (Baylor fans tend to enjoy diving plays near the pylon, don’t they?)

As long as he stays healthy, Shapen has a chance to be not just one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, but the nation.

* Baldwin is Baylor’s next big-time open-field playmaker.

Again, we’d seen teasers of this inevitability before. Most notably, the sophomore receiver from Killeen Shoemaker scored a saccharin-sweet 48-yard touchdown run in the Sugar Bowl. Just like Shapen, he’s the guy now. And if you’re Grimes and the Bears, you want to figure out all kind of creative ways to get that guy the ball, because good things are bound to happen if you do.

On both the Trib’s One True Podcast and in some radio interviews this week, I made the comparison between Baldwin and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Obviously that’s high praise, and perhaps a little premature, considering Samuel was one of the most dynamic players in the NFL last season. But I stand by it: Baldwin has a little Deebo in him.

And, much like Deebo, Baldwin made plays as both a runner and receiver. His first carry didn’t go so well, but it wasn’t really on Baldwin. The Bears fed him on a jet sweep that Albany had snuffed out, and Baldwin had nowhere to go, as he was met almost immediately after getting the ball. But his second tote provided more insight into his eye-popping playmakability. (Not really a word, but it fits.) When he turned the corner, it didn’t matter what angle any of the defenders took, because they couldn’t have brought him down in a touch football game. His speed created its own bubble of personal space. Baldwin had a personal-best 100-meter time of 10.66 in high school, but he looked like he was pushing Usain Bolt-level clockings on his 50-yard jaunt early in the third quarter. The Great Danes could’ve been Greyhounds, they weren’t going to catch him.

I’ll never get paid to call plays, but I know this much: That guy needs to get the ball a lot.

* Baylor’s D-line will be a problem. (For others, not for Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his staff.)

This is not breaking news. It helps that virtually everyone from that unit is back. In fact, Baylor has slapped a couple additional beef patties on the grill, most notably Jaxon Player. Central Texas football fans have known Jaxon is a Player — oh, deal with it — for years, dating back to his day ruining blocking assignments as a Midway Panther. Then he matriculated on to Tulsa, where he was an all-conference stud and third-team All-American for the Golden Hurricane.

Adding Player to a D-line room that already included Gabe Hall, Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin and Siaki “Apu” Ika doesn’t seem fair. It’s as if the winning pickup basketball team spotted Steph Curry enter the gym and said, “Yeah, we’ll take Steph, too.”

Again, you expect Baylor to manhandle the Great Danes. But, remember, this group has already shown the ability to dominate against a much higher level of competition. Or had you forgotten the 10 sacks of Sugar the Bears shoplifted from New Orleans? (Ole Miss hasn’t.)

There are still some facets of 2022 Baylor’s personality that remain unclear after Saturday’s first impression. Do the Bears have a feature back the caliber of an Abram Smith on the roster? (While Baylor ended up with 259 rushing yards, it didn’t exactly set the turf ablaze in the first half.) Is backup QB Kyron Drones good enough to carry the load if Shapen goes down? Is there a ball-hawking defensive playmaker that can fill the cleats of a Jalen Pitre or JT Woods?

These questions can be answered by a simple three-letter acronym: TBD. (That’s “to be determined,” kids. Not sure if that’s used much in the modern texting lexicon.)

People around the country will look at Baylor’s score and say, “Yeah, that seems about right.” Or they’ll harrumph and sniff, “Why doesn’t Baylor play somebody tough?” Don’t forget, however, that the Bears only scheduled Albany as a scrambling backup plan after Louisiana Tech pulled out in January.

What they won’t identify is the identity that is just starting to take shape.