Brice Cherry: Bears must face up to a frightening truth — they're not good

Regarding the ever-pervasive QB query, it’s got to be frustrating for Charlie Brewer. The veteran quarterback is as rugged and resilient a guy as the Bears have ever had taking snaps. He has directed Baylor to many great wins. So, it’s got to be a little disheartening for him when fans chant, “We want (Jacob) Zeno! We want Zeno!” as a smattering of folks did in the first half.

But the sentiment declared by the fans is also understandable. Brewer and the Bears mustered virtually nothing offensively for much of the first half. Baylor’s first eight drives produced these piddling outcomes: punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt. In that stretch, the Bears picked up just one first down, thanks to a TCU penalty.

Aranda said that the coaching staff never considered a switch to either Gerry Bohanon or Zeno, that they remain confident in Brewer. And in the fourth quarter, you saw Brewer at his best. He’s a human plot device, always there to add a little drama and make things interesting. His pass to Trestan Ebner that set up Baylor’s final points of the game was vintage Charlie: Dodge one oncoming train, sidestep another subway car, then roll out of the pocket before somehow slinging a how’d-he-do-that delivery down the sideline to give his team a chance.