Brice Cherry: Bears must face up to a frightening truth — they're not good

On the one Halloween where everyone was forced to wear a mask, Baylor decorated the stadium with its scariest performance in years.
Frighteningly ugly for most of it, the then Bears elevated the blood pressure of their fans in the fourth quarter to terrifying levels before leveling off.
Guess the Bears came dressed as zombies. They looked lifeless. Call this show The Walking Dead, the McLane Stadium chapters.
But zombies are weird. You think they’re dead, then they keep moving. Witness Baylor in the fourth quarter.
All of the sudden, following TCU’s 33-23 spurning of the (mostly) listless Bears it feels like 2017 all over again. That, of course, was Matt Rhule’s first year on the banks of the Brazos, and those Bears muddled through a 1-11 campaign.
Plenty of good reasons abounded why Baylor struggled that year. Rhule had to navigate the choppy waters left over from a scandal that cost Art Briles his job. The roster was greener than fresh-picked bananas. It also absorbed a slew of injuries.
We know how that story played out, as Rhule revived the Bears to a 7-6 record and a Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt the next season, followed by an 11-3 campaign that included a Big 12 title game appearance and the program’s first Sugar Bowl visit in 63 years.
So far, Dave Aranda’s first year in Waco is similarly U-G-L-Y, and to be fair there may be a few alibis. Aranda had the misfortune of taking over amid a global pandemic. If you don’t think that’s made an impact, you might want to get YOUR temperature checked. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of spring drills for a new coaching staff. Aranda and his coaches weren’t afforded those critical get-to-know-you sessions.
COVID-19’s scourge has also decimated Baylor’s roster at different stages this season. The offensive line, a group desperately in need of some continuity, has experienced more shuffling than a glitchy iPod. (You see, kids, an iPod was where you held your music before Spotify.)
Despite those valid excuses, puzzling questions remain. And they all start with the same interrogative word — why? Specifically:
Why are the Bears regressing instead of progressing?
Why has the tackling become so lax?
Why can’t the offensive line seem to make any strides?
Why not try a change at quarterback?
They’re all really good questions that some of you are probably asking yourselves. I’ll try to tackle them, in reverse order, and hope that my tackling form looks sharper than the BU defenders.
Regarding the ever-pervasive QB query, it’s got to be frustrating for Charlie Brewer. The veteran quarterback is as rugged and resilient a guy as the Bears have ever had taking snaps. He has directed Baylor to many great wins. So, it’s got to be a little disheartening for him when fans chant, “We want (Jacob) Zeno! We want Zeno!” as a smattering of folks did in the first half.
But the sentiment declared by the fans is also understandable. Brewer and the Bears mustered virtually nothing offensively for much of the first half. Baylor’s first eight drives produced these piddling outcomes: punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt. In that stretch, the Bears picked up just one first down, thanks to a TCU penalty.
Aranda said that the coaching staff never considered a switch to either Gerry Bohanon or Zeno, that they remain confident in Brewer. And in the fourth quarter, you saw Brewer at his best. He’s a human plot device, always there to add a little drama and make things interesting. His pass to Trestan Ebner that set up Baylor’s final points of the game was vintage Charlie: Dodge one oncoming train, sidestep another subway car, then roll out of the pocket before somehow slinging a how’d-he-do-that delivery down the sideline to give his team a chance.
But throughout the game, you also saw Brewer’s limitations laid bare. Yes, Baylor took more deep shots against the Frogs, who ranked last nationally entering the day in most 40-yard plays allowed. At this stage of the game, though, Brewer doesn’t seem to have the arm strength to properly lead his receivers on those deep tosses. Too often, they’re having to come back to the ball. That’s hard to do, and it leads to incompletions.
Does that mean Baylor should switch guys? Again, it’s a great question. All that really matters is Aranda’s answer, which is a definitive, “No.”
“I think if it was readily apparent that making a move would enhance the team or give us a better chance to win, you would,” Aranda said. “I’ve got great confidence in Charlie, I’ve got great confidence in the offense. I think for us to really hone in on what we’re doing, and to have great ownership from our guys, like we’ve shown in spots, to be more consistent there is the tell.”
Speaking of tells, this needs to be said. Loudly, even. Baylor’s offensive problems are not entirely Brewer’s fault. There are other issues afoot.
Which brings us to the offensive line. Forget COVID-19, those guys have tested positive for Inconsistency-2020. Last week against Texas, they allowed only one sack. Against TCU, with a healthier group, they surrendered five. Baylor averaged 2.3 yards per rush against the Frogs, and yet both the pass protection and the run blocking improved mightily in the fourth quarter.
It’s pretty confounding to figure out, but it seems to me that Baylor needs to settle on a core group, rather than shuffle them in and out so much, and let them gain some cohesiveness.
Let’s flip to the other side of the pigskin. Before Saturday, you could make an argument that Baylor’s defense had been pretty sound. The Bears ranked 34th nationally in total defense coming into the day. But the tackling was porous against the Frogs, as BU’s defenders routinely failed to wrap up against TCU running back Darwin Barlow.
“Defensively, we kind of had some miscommunications, some missed plays and missed tackles,” safety JT Woods said. “We kind of dug ourselves into a hole that we had to try to get out of the whole game.”
I’m calling this one an aberration. You’ve got to figure this will be a point of emphasis in practice for the Bears this week. I wouldn’t want to be an Iowa State ball carrier moving in the direction of Terrel Bernard next week, put it that way. (Honestly, I wouldn’t want to get in Bernard’s way any week.)
Finally, there’s the disturbing trend of Baylor’s backtracking to address. Coaches, almost to a man, crave improvement from week to week from their team. They daydream about progress in between film sessions. But the Bears seem to be receding faster than Aranda’s hairline. (He’s got a clean-shaven dome, if you haven’t noticed.)
What is really baffling is that Aranda felt like his team put together its best stretch of practices of the season heading into the TCU game.
So when the Bears failed to deliver on their preparation, it led to a gloomy postgame locker room.
“I think being in the locker room right now, there’s a lot of guys … first of all, everybody’s heartbroken. Everybody is upset,” Aranda said. “And everybody is frustrated. When I look into their eyes, I look at myself first and the accountability just for me to do better is certainly there. It’s something that I promised to them that I would.”
Aranda calls the team’s next-day film sessions “Tell the Truth Sundays.”
Not sure this nugget of truth will emerge among the team tomorrow, but I’ll throw it out there now.
It’s shaping up to be a pretty long year in Bear Country.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!