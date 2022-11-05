Brice Cherry: Bears, not Sooners, growing into the Big 12's chief power broker

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN, Okla. — You can’t spell “get out” without the O and the U.

Ever since the summer of 2021 when Oklahoma and Texas decided to pack up their stuff and leave the Big 12 party, people have wondered who might take their place as the league’s new power brokers. Baylor’s gritty 38-35 road win over the Sooners on Saturday represented the Bears stepping up to the podium and declaring, “Why not us?”

For years, this was Oklahoma’s league. Before Saturday’s game, the stadium announcer actually reminded fans that the Sooners had won more Big 12 titles than the rest of the conference’s schools combined. That’s a fierce flex.

So is this: Scoreboard.

This isn’t a vintage Oklahoma team. That much was clear long before the Bears stormed into Norman and manhandled the Sooners to the tune of 281 rushing yards and six yards a pop. But it’s still not an easy place to win, whatever the era and whoever is coaching the Sooners, whether it’s Brent Venables or Lincoln Riley or Bob Stoops or even going back to Barry Switzer. Heck, even John Blake — whose name once doubled as an expletive in Oklahoma — went 3-0 against Baylor.

But this is a new age, and it’s an age where Baylor could be the program that everyone else in the Big 12 aspires to be.

Much like Oklahoma used to be.

As Baylor put the finishing touches on Saturday’s win with a savvy Sqwirl Slide from Craig Williams, the Bears gathered together to celebrate a satisfying win. Satisfying, but not surprising. There was a time, really any year before 2011, when Baylor wins over Oklahoma were nonexistent. When they finally arrived, they were shocking. Jaw-dropping. Season-defining.

Not so anymore. Baylor is the defending champ now. The Sooners are on their way out, eventually, and unless they make some drastic improvements they’ll be ‘rasslin with Texas and Texas A&M for the right to claim the title of Most Disappointing Team in the SEC.

Speaking of drastic improvement, how about these 2022 Baylor Bears? Better get these guys some new blue jeans a size or two bigger, because they’ve experienced a massive growth spurt over the past few weeks. Baylor has matured so much that it’s actually thrust itself back into the conversation for the Big 12 championship game.

Yeah, I know. I’m the guy who wrote off the Bears at the start of October, declaring that Jerryworld felt a thousand miles away. But how could I have guessed that this team would travel roughly a thousand miles in a matter of the past three weeks?

Of course, as any shrewd columnist does, I left myself an out. I wrote back then that the Bears wouldn’t go back to the Big 12 championship game unless “they reinvented themselves in a major way.”

Well, call these guys the iPhone 50, because they’ve been remodeled in ways we could have never imagined. Like holograms and lasers and stuff.

For one, they graduated burglar school. After producing only two turnovers (and zero interceptions) in the first three games of the season, the Bears have delivered eight takeaways on eight interceptions in the last two weeks. It seemed as though anytime the Bear defenders stuck a beefy paw on the ball, it landed in the hands of a teammate for the pick. Way to master the tip drill, guys.

“It's always fun to get turnovers, for sure,” said linebacker Dillon Doyle, who had one of Baylor’s three interceptions of OU’s Dillon Gabriel. “Coach Caleb Collins has really emphasized that with the whole ‘Jackers and Robbers’ thing. I mean, we've, talked about that at nauseam.

“But, yeah, really proud of the guys, especially just the growth that we've shown, because early on in the season, I think we had two turnovers in probably two games or something. And so, to have, I think eight, the past two games is really, really awesome for us.”

Make no mistake. These Bears are stronger than they were a month ago. That shows in both mental strength and physical, brute force.

Baylor adeptly blended brain and brawn on the most important drive of the game. As the fourth quarter began, the Bears found themselves clinging to a slim three-point lead, and the Sooner crowd had worked itself into its loudest lather of the day. (Just ahead of the lusty cheer they unleashed when the scoreboard showed some highlights of the Kansas Jayhawks running all over Oklahoma State.)

If Baylor was going to hold on and win in Norman for just the second time in the history of the series, it had to answer right then. And the Bears responded, with a big boy drive.

The Bears marched 80 yards in 11 plays, nine of those plays coming on the ground. They ran it right down the Sooners’ windpipes. The Bears converted a clutch 4th-and-1 from their own 29 — roll the dice much, Dave Aranda? — and the Baylor linemen threw their weight around and made the Sooner defense wilt in the process.

Did I call it a big boy drive? That’s grown man stuff right there.

Aranda noted that Baylor’s commitment to the running game against the Sooners reflected both a nod to the Bears’ own identity and a response to the looks that OU was giving Baylor defensively. The Sooners presented Baylor with a test of wills and of strength, and the Bears aced that exam so much that they might’ve just ruined the grading curve for the rest of the class.

“So, having to make the adjustments for that and the identification for all of it, that’s one thing,” Aranda said. “But the other thing is the O-line knowing we’ve got to do this to win this game. That’s way impressive to see, and you can build off that for sure.”

Personally, I’m going to miss Oklahoma when, sooner or later, it leaves the Big 12. I felt the same way about Texas A&M, and you can throw Texas into that group, too. Of course, I’m just a humble scribe and not a fan, so I try to avoid bitterness when it comes to evaluating these teams’ exodus to greener ($eriously greener) pastures in the SEC.

But with OU out, a vacancy has opened for the position of the Big 12’s chief power broker.

If Baylor continues on this same trajectory, consider that vacancy filled.