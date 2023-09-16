Brice Cherry Sports Editor Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A lot of people consider a steady rain as good napping weather.

Might the Baylor football team be considered among those people?

A sleepy malaise settled over McLane Stadium for much of Saturday, a feeling only exacerbated by a two-hour lightning delay that arrived once the teams hit halftime. Baylor accomplished its most important job by securing a 30-7 win over Long Island, but it came in such a way that it probably did little to quicken the pulses of the BU faithful.

Again, it’s a win. That matters most. Baylor needs all the wins it can get.

Then again, everyone marked this one down as a BU win when they first saw the schedule. No offense to LIU, but nobody is afraid to venture into the water with these Sharks. This is the kind of toothless, faceless FCS opponent that you play in order to stretch out, get loose, have some fun and, ideally, blow out of the water. It’s the kind of opponent you forget about some 10 minutes after the game.

SALLY SIC'EM: Wait, who did we play again? The Islanders of Corpus Christi? The San Jose Sharks? That doesn’t seem right …

I wrote last week that Baylor would beat LIU, and that it really wouldn’t tell us much about these Bears. As sportswriter prophecy goes, that bit of forecasting actually held up. (Probably wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise.)

Baylor didn’t necessarily play badly. But it didn’t play fantastic either. The offense plodded more than it marched. If asked to sum up the Bears’ performance in two words, the most apt ones would be these — meh, OK.

Again, with all due respect to the Sharks, this was the type of game where you’d like to hang half a hundred. But not only did Baylor fail to set any scoring records, it actually let LIU hang around for two-plus quarters thanks to a meager single-digit lead.

Instead of devouring the moment, the Bears piddled around and played with their food. And that food was oatmeal. Oatmeal-flavored oatmeal.

Never mind the opponent. I’ve probably disparaged them enough. The more alarming aspect of this game originated from the Baylor sideline. Or perhaps I should say it didn’t originate at all. For at least the first half, the energy felt lacking for the Bears. There didn’t seem to be much fire or ferocity.

That’s not just me saying that. Baylor coach Dave Aranda confirmed as much, unprompted, in his postgame press conference.

“We could sense (the lack of energy), especially in the warmups, you could sense it,” Aranda said. “After having talked about to the whatever level, I think we've got to be able to get our leaders to lead. I have to do a better job of explaining maybe what we're asking them to do because it's unacceptable when you go through a whole week of something. We don't do it to practice, we practice to play a game.”

That’s what was so confounding to Aranda. If he had any hair left, he’d pull it all out, because he said that Baylor strung together three of its most energetic, most intense practices this week since he’s been in Waco.

So, why didn’t that translate to the field? It’s baffling.

“This team has juice, man,” said BU senior linebacker Bryson Jackson. “One thing we do have, we have juice. When we had the situation (with the weather delay) going on at halftime, we had music playing, we had guys up, turned up, dancing, being loud, patting each other, supporting each other. It was really special how we handled that little adversity at halftime. That’s part of the reason why we came out and fought so strong once we got out of halftime. It was just the music and just the whole experience of all of us being together and wanting to go out and fight together.”

Maybe the Bears do have juice. But what flavor is that juice? Does it have a distinct flavor? And can Baylor squeeze a little more out without needing a bolt of lightning to charge up the juicer?

There were flashes of that energy here and there. Freshman running back Dawson Pendergrass gave a gritty effort, as he seemed to almost seek out contact, as if he were on a mission to punish the defender for having the audacity to attempt to tackle him.

Baylor’s offensive line played better, and certainly sharper, avoiding the silly false start mistakes that plagued them the first couple of games.

Defensively, Baylor flashed moments that BU fans crave, where they swallowed up the Sharks as though they were Guppies. One of the brightest spots for the Bears was the way the defense responded after a fumble by the offense late in the second quarter. On LIU’s first play after the takeaway, Baylor cornerback Carl Williams IV (CW4, perhaps?) adroitly read the Shark pass and produced an interception to give the ball right back to his team.

The Bears played with a bit more pep and zip in the second half. Aranda felt that and credited the way the players responded to the adversity of a rain delay as one of the most significant developments of the day.

“I thought the rain delay gave us that opportunity,” Aranda said. “And I thought when we came back out after that, the energy and the edge and all the things that we talked about (were) there. And I credit the guys for that. In all of the hardships that we’ve been through, there are so many lessons and hard learnings that we go through. And I know we’ll be better for it.”

Aranda said that the infusion of music into the locker room helped jazz up his team’s energy during the weather delay. Hmmm, any chance the Bears can wear ear buds under their helmets from here on out? Who would ever know, right?

Bottom line: Baylor got a win. A win it needed. But it probably did not leave next week’s opponents, the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns, quivering in their cleats.

Tucked away in a corner of the fifth floor of McLane Stadium rests a small sign in a gray, wooden frame. I bet you can find something similar at Magnolia or Spice Village. The sign's message reads, “Don’t Wake the Bear.”

What silly advice. Wake ’em, I say. Give those Bears some caffeine. Splash some water in their faces. Let them jam to their tunes.